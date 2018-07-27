Tuf Cooper built off his strong first go in the tie-down roping at the Days of '76 Rodeo in Deadwood Friday.
His 7.5 total score built his lead over Chance Oftedahl to 17.8 compared to Oftedahl's 18.2. Pam Elshere took first in the barrel racing with a score of 17.71, and in bull riding, Clayton Sellars took first with a 90.
In the bareback riding, Ty Breuer finished first during the first-go with a 89, Dusty Hausauer took first in the saddle bronc also with a 89.
In the second-go in the steer wrestling Jon Ragatz took first with a score of 4.0, but Scott Guentner remains in first with an average score of 9.4.
In the team roping second-go Paul David Tierney and Tanner Braden took first with a 3.6 score but the team of Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp remain in first with a score of 10.8.
The final day of the PRCA rodeo will see action at 1:30 p.m. and the final performance at 7 p.m.