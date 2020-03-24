Corbett named Sasquatch assistant GM

The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League has announced the hiring of Eli Corbett as their new assistant general manager.

"When the Sasquatch first came to town, I knew I wanted to become involved in some way. I'm very honored to have received such an awesome opportunity," Corbett said in a release. "Baseball has always held a special place in my heart, so this is all very exciting for me. "

Upon his graduation from Northern State University in Aberdeen, Corbett had a brief stint in the Minneapolis area before returning to his roots here in the Black Hills.

“I was very excited about Eli since the day he applied for this position because he possesses all of the assets you would want in an assistant general manager.," said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner and general manager. "His entertainment background is going to help us elevate our game day themes and promotions to another level. Eli also brings a strong background and passion for the sport of baseball and I’m thrilled for him to get started and working towards a big summer for the Spearfish Sasquatch."

The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their third season on May 26 when Spearfish hosts the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

