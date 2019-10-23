MINNEAPOLIS — The coaches and players who have departed the Washington Redskins have not always been complimentary of their time with a franchise that has experienced its share of dysfunction over the past two decades.
Kirk Cousins conceivably could have joined that chorus of critics, a cacophony amplified just last week by Kyle Shanahan. After all, the team's disinterest in giving him a longer-term, market-rate contract left Cousins as the rare starting quarterback playing on a one-year deal for two seasons in a row before becoming a free agent and signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
That's not his style, though, nor is it his story.
"Honestly for me, when I think of my time in Washington, I just think of the word gratitude. I'm so grateful that I was drafted by them," Cousins said.
The fourth-round selection in 2012 out of Michigan State finally became a full-timer in his fourth year, after second overall pick Robert Griffin III flamed out.
"They picked me when nobody else did. I was sitting around waiting for a phone call for 2½ days," Cousins said. "I was given an opportunity to start when there weren't many people outside of that building who thought I should."
Cousins will face his former team for the first time on Thursday night, when the surging Vikings (5-2) host the reeling Redskins (1-6). As fate would have it, the player Cousins replaced, Case Keenum, now has his old job.
After a one-year stop in Denver, Keenum was traded to Washington. He will visit U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since the "Minneapolis Miracle" pass he completed to Stefon Diggs for the winning touchdown on the final play of Minnesota's divisional round game against New Orleans after the 2017 season that was a career best for the longtime backup.
"There's not enough time to reminisce," Keenum said. "It's a special time, a special play, a special group of guys, something I'll remember forever, but not necessarily this week."
Like his successor in purple, naturally, the significance of playing against his old team was mostly an afterthought for Keenum. Even if there were actually some lingering bitterness fueling extra motivation, well, neither of them would acknowledge it.
"I've played long enough to where I feel like if I keep going like I'm going I might play against my old team every week," Keenum said. "It's adding up now, so it's just a normal game for me."
THIELEN'S HURT
Cousins didn't miss a beat last week after two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen left the game in Detroit because of a hamstring injury that occurred during his first-quarter touchdown catch.
Whether going deep to Diggs, toward the sideline to rookie wide receiver Olabisi Johnson, or underneath to tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr., Cousins had plenty of options that will have to remain viable again this week while Thielen sits out for the first time in his NFL career. He has played in 90 consecutive games, including three in the playoffs.