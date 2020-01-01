Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game

They have to play against the Saints (13-3), however, in a venue as daunting for a visitor as any in the NFL. The last time the Vikings had a postseason game away from home, two years ago, they were blown out 38-7 in the NFC championship game at Philadelphia. Cousins has never taken snaps on the road in the playoffs.

Naturally, the intensity and focus has increased this week, but by how much should it ramp up?

"On one hand you say, 'Shame on us if we haven't been giving our all every week, every day, all season long.' You can also talk on the other side and say, 'Don't leave anything on the table. Bring everything you've got.' I don't think that means you haven't been doing that. I think it just means there's a sense of urgency in the playoffs," said Cousins, whose touchdown rate (5.9 percent), interception rate (1.4 percent) and average yards per attempt (8.1) in 2019 were the best marks of his career since he became a full-time starter in 2015.

Cousins is only under contract through the 2020 season, with a whopping salary cap hit of $31 million. The Vikings don't have to do anything with his deal this winter, but if they're not convinced he's worth an extension then they'd be wise to strongly consider using this draft to find a potential replacement. Either way, his performance at New Orleans on Sunday will go a long way toward shaping his legacy in purple.