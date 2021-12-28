 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cancels Thursday’s Summit League games

Summit League officials announced Tuesday that the following men’s and women’s basketball games for Thursday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 1 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Men’s Basketball

South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30

Omaha at Kansas City; Dec. 30

South Dakota State at North Dakota, Jan. 1

Denver at Kansas City; Jan. 1

Women’s Basketball

Oral Roberts at Denver, Dec. 30

Kansas City at Denver, Jan. 1

The Kansas City men, North Dakota men and Denver women’s programs are adhering to The Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

South Dakota’s next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.

