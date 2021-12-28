COVID-19 cancels Thursday’s Summit League games

Summit League officials announced Tuesday that the following men’s and women’s basketball games for Thursday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 1 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Men’s Basketball
South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30
Omaha at Kansas City; Dec. 30
South Dakota State at North Dakota, Jan. 1
Denver at Kansas City; Jan. 1
Women’s Basketball
Oral Roberts at Denver, Dec. 30
Kansas City at Denver, Jan. 1
The Kansas City men, North Dakota men and Denver women’s programs are adhering to The Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled.
South Dakota’s next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.