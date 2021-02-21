 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID case causes Coyotes to cancel Sunday's game
alert

COVID case causes Coyotes to cancel Sunday's game

{{featured_button_text}}

This afternoon’s University of South Dakota men’s basketball game vs. Oral Roberts has been cancelled. A USD staff member has tested positive, and out of an abundance of caution, the teams decided not to play. 

The Coyotes are scheduled to finish the regular season at home inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota State on Feb. 27 and 28 with tip time set for 3:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Mitch Albom: Matthew Stafford's last Detroit Lions interview: How hard it was for him to say goodbye

  • Updated

Matthew Stafford goes all out. If he plays football, he plays to the dying breath. If he’s with his kids, he’s totally with his kids. If he vacations, he truly vacations. And if he talks, — really talks — he’ll talk about everything. We had one of those talks last Monday, when his four daughters were put to bed and his house was quiet and he could focus on the whirlwind path his life had taken ...

College

Shawn Windsor: No, this isn't the beginning of the end for Michigan State's Tom Izzo. That's lunacy.

Tom Izzo hasn’t forgotten how to coach. Let’s stop that right here. Nor is he ready to retire. Or need to retire. Or want to retire. That we are here, having this conversation, is silly. And a sign of the times, I suppose, that the first bad season in more than two decades can spur this talk. True, such chatter remains in the minority of Michigan State's fan base. It's also a fragile fan base, ...

AP source: LHP Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees
Professional

AP source: LHP Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson is set to return to the New York Yankees after two seasons across town with the Mets, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract that includes player and club options for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News