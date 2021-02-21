COVID case causes Coyotes to cancel Sunday's game

This afternoon’s University of South Dakota men’s basketball game vs. Oral Roberts has been cancelled. A USD staff member has tested positive, and out of an abundance of caution, the teams decided not to play.
The Coyotes are scheduled to finish the regular season at home inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota State on Feb. 27 and 28 with tip time set for 3:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!