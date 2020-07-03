Cowboys, cowgirls adjusting to crazy rodeo year

O’Connell had to settle for the third best ride on Friday night (84-points) as his bronc stumbled toward the end of the ride costing him a possible higher score. Canadian cowboy Orin Larson grabbed a share of the rodeo overall lead with an 88-point effort aboard Powder River’s Cactus Juice.

“I’ve always gone to the circuit rodeos since I like going to the area rodeos, and then the last couple of years I’ve been trying to hit some of the other big ones, too,” Routier said. “That meant a lot of overnight drives since the Fourth was kind of a two-week stretch where the weekends kind of run into each other. It definitely isn’t anything like that this year. I think there are something like three other rodeos going on anywhere in the country right now and there is four in this circuit.”