After four timed-event slacks in the morning, the rough stock cowboys finally had the opportunity to display their derring-do talents on Thursday night as Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City hosted the first of four all-event rodeo performances at Summit Arena.

In saddle bronc, minus a lot of the big names scheduled to saddle up who opted to compete in the semifinals at the Fort Worth Rodeo or couldn't make it due to ice storm related flight delays, Lavern Borttreger, a 23-year-old Nebraska man who now calls Buffalo, South Dakota home, turned in the top ride of the night, spurring Sutton Rodeo’s Cat Walk to a 78 points.

“I didn’t’ really know much about that horse but I talked to Chase Brooks; he got on him at the Xtreme Broncs last week,” Borttreger said, “He told me it was a pretty good horse and was pretty electric, so I knew he was going to be electric, but he was a little bit more electric than what I anticipated.”

Borttreger will head to the Bismarck rodeo tomorrow before departing for a spring and summer in Texas, working on rodeo and work as opportunity presents. On the rodeo side, he'll be working for Cort Sheer, who, like Chase Brooks, is a National Finals bronc rider. Clearly, a nice pair of bronc riders from whom to learn the saddle bronc trade.

“I’ve been pretty blessed to have those guys in my life,” Borttreger said with a smile.

A South Dakota saddle bronc riding star, Faith area rancher Cole Elshere, was easily the hard luck rodeo athlete on Thursday Night. And not once, but twice.

On his first trip, out on NFR bucking horse Kangaroo Lou, Elshere fouled out of the chute before veering right into the fence, forcing Elshere to jump to safety.

“I got on him as a colt and knew he was really good but kind of hard," Elshere. "They had him in the semi eliminator pen at the NFR this year.

The granted re-ride also failed as Elshere failed to mark his bronc out of the chute.

Denton Fugate, a 28-year-old Arkansas bull rider, hoping for comeback year after sitting out most of 2022 with a broken leg, has the lead after the opening night of bull riding. He did so by virtue of a nice ad-lib when Big Bubba, his 2,000-pound rank dance, broke his usual pattern.

“He came out to the right, which is a little different from his normal trip. He normally takes a bit jump out of the chute and turns left. It wasn’t necessarily what I had in mind, but it worked out,” Fugate said. “I had a little bit of a game plan for him since a couple of my good buddies had been on him, but I try to be well-rounded in each direction as well as I can.”

The bareback riding event, like saddle bronc, lacked a lot of top bronc riders due to the Forth Worth situation. That left the field open for Humboldt native Bobby Reynolds, who made good on the opportunity and strutted his stuff, posting a 79-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail.

The timed event side of Summit Arena produced a new leader on Thursday night as well. Bismarck, North Dakota bulldogger Justice Johnson timed the barrier perfectly and did quick work on the ground to record a 4.3-second run and the top spot on the leaderboard.

“When I got here, I found out I had a good steer drawn and I did what I needed to do at the start,” Johnson said. “I did that and everything worked out good. Eli Lord put him right where I needed him and my horse worked good. I just got my horse this winter, he’s won the California rodeo a couple of times, and actually this is my first rodeo on him.”

Rodeo Rapid City continues Friday with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Summit Arena.