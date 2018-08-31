South Dakota broke new ground in its NCAA Division I football era last season, winning a program-record eight games and reaching the round of 16 in the FCS playoffs.
Coach Bob Nielson returns a large list of starters from that 8-5 squad, which opens the 2018 campaign Saturday night at Kansas State.
Eight on each side of the football, to be exact.
More than anything else, the Coyotes are anxious for the curtain to open on the regular season.
“First games are like that,” Nielson said. “You invest a lot of time when you consider spring practice, all the work we did in the weight room in the winter and spring and all the time the guys have invested over the summer through fall camp.”
South Dakota will be a decided underdog when it takes the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State won five of its last six games last season including a Cactus Bowl victory over UCLA, finishing 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
“They have great talent, probably one of the best teams in the country,” Nielson said. “Over the last couple of decades they’ve demonstrated their consistency and their ability to play at a national level.
“What it challenges you to do is bring your very best to the table. We have to go down there with the attitude that we’re going to compete and try and create opportunities.”
South Dakota set a Missouri Valley Football Conference record last season, averaging 523 yards of total offense per game. Under Nielson and offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke, the Coyotes have averaged 34 points in 24 games.
Much of that was because they had one of the best players in FCS in quarterback Chris Streveler, the 2017 national player of the year by two publications and runner-up for the Walter Payton Award given to the top player in FCS.
Streveler, now with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, set 20 program records and five MVFC marks and accounted for 43 touchdowns.
Austin Simmons, a junior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has patiently waited in the wings for his chance and the time has arrived. The strong-armed Lewis Central High School product has passed for 410 yards and seven touchdowns in spot duty the last two seasons.
“He has the skill set to be a highly successful quarterback,” Nielson said. “He’s done a good job through fall camp, taking advantage of his repetitions to be able to hit the ground running Saturday night.”
Each team returns five starting offensive linemen and third-year USD boss Nielson feels that will play a significant role in the outcome.
“When you play games like this a critical aspect is how you match up up front, both offensively and defensively,” Nielson said. “They have an experienced offensive line and a defensive front that was a real strong group last year, so that’s where it all starts in terms of how we’re going to match up against those two units.”
Simmons will have a deep corps of receivers from which to throw to, led by preseason All-MVFC pick Shamar Jackson, along with Dakarai Allen, Kody Case and Trystn Ducker. Redshirt freshman Reggie Crawford is expected to make an immediate impact.
Michael Fredrickm USD’s leading rusher in two of the last three seasons, has moved to cornerback. Depth at running back and a lack of depth at corner is the reason.
That leaves sophomores Kai Henry and Ben Klett as the feature backs. Ethan Falaniko, Brandon Thull and freshman Canaan Brooks should get carries as well.
Defensively, the marquee player for the Coyotes is returning All-America end Darin Greenfield, a junior from Sheldon, Iowa, who had 19.5 tackles for loss last season.
Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson each started four games at quarterback for Kansas State last season and have been battling for the starting spot since the spring. Alex Barnes has rushed for 1,261 yards in his career and Justin Silmon 1,044 yards.
“They’re not going to make mistakes, they’re very well-coached and will be well-prepared,” Nielson said. “They play well in all three aspects of the game so we will have to be able to match that level of execution.”