After the transfer of Kaylee Wells from Crow Creek to White River, it was hard for some to imagine the Lady Chieftians repeating as Lakota Nation Invitational girls' champions.
Still, Crow Creek secured a date in the championship game later today.
The Lady Chieftians topped Red Cloud 71-55 in the LNI girls' semifinal Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
"The girls I have are very hard working and dedicated to this game and they’re smart," Crow Creek coach Shavonne Sharp said. "They listen very well, they’re very disciplined and I enjoy coaching them."
The game featured plenty of Sarah Hunter, who finished with 28 points while going 9-of-9 from the field. Many of her points came off turnovers, as the Lady Crusaders had 10 during the game.
"Our turnovers weren’t forced turnovers, we’re just young and make young kid mistakes," Red Cloud coach Matt Rama said. "We’re super young and we take our bruises. Yesterday we looked pretty good, today we didn’t look very good and tomorrow will be tough. It’s part of the process."
In addition to Hunter's production, Marveen Ross had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Audrey Drapeau had 12 points and Rozee Drapeau had 11.
Red Cloud was led by Moriah Morrisette who had 23 points.
From the opening tip the Chieftians were in control. They went up 10-3 in the early minutes of the game and later that lead became 17-5.
The Lady Crusaders made a slight comeback and made the score 29-19 at halftime.
In the second half Crow Creek's transition game picked up even more, and it outscored Red Cloud 42-36.
"These girls have been playing together since seventh grade. They’re maintaining and clicking very well," Sharp said. "We’ll be ready for anything. My girls are smart and have expectations that they’ve built over so many years together."
Sharp is in her first season and although she is inheriting the program that won the LNI last season, it isn't the same roster with Wells leaving for White River.
It's been a transition for Sharp, who was the assistant coach last season, but it's been one she said she has been enjoying.
"At the beginning of the year I was really nervous," she admitted. "I’m prepared for it, I’m enjoying being head coach, I have a good support system behind me"
Part of that support system is a group of veterans who have been on the big stage of the LNI and know what it's like to win the tournament.
Sharp said with the younger players, she leans on her more experienced players to set the tone and example.
"I know the younger girls start looking around when they come in and say ‘woah this is huge,'" she said. "My girls talk to them a lot, just tell them to relax and play their game and they’ll be fine."
For Red Cloud, which fell to 2-1, it's about developing some of the younger players Rama has into stand-outs later.
"We’re trying to put kids in spots they’ve never played before," he said. "We’re playing kids who we didn’t think would be on varsity this year, they’re doing the best we can, we need some more practice time."
Crow Creek will face Todd County in the championship game.
Behind 20 points from Kelsie Herman and 18 from Raven Cournoyer, Todd County advanced to the LNI girls' championship with a 67-60 win over Pine Ridge.
The Falcons will face Crow Creek in the championship game.
Haylee Quick Bear had nine rebounds for Todd County. Shayla Bravo had 18 for the Lady Thorpes, Taysha Big Crow had 15 and Duka Thompson had 12.
The championship game will be tonight at 7 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.