Red Cloud quarterback Riyen Carlow rushed for 187 yards and threw of 168 more, totaling five touchdowns as the Crusaders cruised to a 66-24 win over Little Wound in the opening game of the Lakota Nation Invitational football festival played Friday at Sioux Park Stadium.
Carlow had scoring runs of 51 and 62 yards and connected with Jayshaun Morrisette for three TD passes to help Red Cloud overcome a slow start and defeat the Mustangs.
“We came into this game with some jitters, but once we got them out of the way, we really took over the second half,” said Carlow, who completed 6-of-12 pass attempts against Little Wound. “Our young guys made some big plays and our line played the best I’ve seen them play all season.”
The Mustangs, who scored first on an 8-yard TD run by Deryck Two Bulls, trailed 12-8 early the in the second quarter when the turnover bug bit them.
Crusader lineman Sam O’Rourke dropped back into coverage and intercepted Trevin Vasquez’s pass and rumbled 40 yards to paydirt to stake Red Cloud to an 18-8 lead.
Little Wound turned the ball over on downs at its 23-yard line on its next possession. Carlow didn’t waste any time, lofting the ball to Morrisette, who came down with a 23-yard TD reception to push Red Cloud up 24-8.
Little Wound fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and the Crusaders covered the ball at the Mustangs’ 30. Carlow went right back to Morrisette a few plays later, this time hooking up from 12 yards out on third-and-goal.
The Carlow-to-Morrisette connection struck again on the first possession of the second half, this time from three yards out.
“That’s my guy, Jaysaun,” Carlow exclaimed, a smile crossing his face. “That guy’s built like a college running back.”
In the course of about 14 minutes on the game clock, Red Cloud went from holding a 12-8 lead to controlling the contest, up 38-8. Little Wound ran the wing-T offense with good success early, but adjustments by Red Cloud bottled up the Mustangs.
‘We knew (Little Wound) had run some spread early in the season, so we practiced a lot against the spread,” Crusader head coach Art Vitalis said. “All we had to do was tell the boys their assignments and they adjusted perfect. They’re smart kids.”
Little Wound finished the first half with only 32 yards of total offense, despite running 29 plays. The Mustangs came out throwing more in the second half.
Quarterback Trevin Vasquez had TD tosses of 23 yards to Martin One Horn and 25 yards to Emilio Cespedes, who made a sweet one-handed catch to get Little Wound within 54-24.
Carlow answered Cespedes’ score with a 43-yard TD scamper and hit Kevin Walking Eagle with a 26-yard scoring toss to close the contest.
“Our defense set the tone,” said Vitalis, whose team allowed the Mustangs 143 total yards. “We’ve got some fast, athletic kids who set the tone every game.”
Red Cloud, 4-0, will return to All Nations Football conference play next week against Crazy Horse, while Little Wound, 2-2, will face Olerichs.
In other LNI games Friday, Marty defeated Crazy Horse 51-0 and Cheyenne Eagle-Butte beat Tiospa Zina 54-32.
In today's three games, Oelrichs takes on Takini at 11 a.m., Crow Creek vs. Lower Brule is at 2 p.m. and St. Francis vs. Flandreau Indian kicks off at 5 p.m.