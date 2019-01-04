Red Cloud avenged a 20-point loss to Pine Ridge in the Lakota Nation Invitational by holding off the Thorpes 68-65 Thursday night in Pine Ridge.
Senior Alejandro Rama paced the No. 5 Crusaders with another monster game, scoring 44 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and finishing with four assists and three steals.
No other results were made available.
With the win, Red Cloud moves to 7-1 on the season, while No. 4 Pine Ridge falls to 5-2.
Red Cloud hosts Belle Fourche Saturday, while Pine Ridge is at Lower Brule.
ST. THOMAS MORE 67, DOUGLAS 31: The Cavaliers built a 22-point first-half lead and ran past the Patriots Thursday night in Box Elder.
STM led 60-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Michael Gylten and Caden Casey both scored 13 points for STM, while Kearby Jindra led Douglas with 16 points.
STM, 6-0, hosts Custer Jan. 10, while Douglas, 0-5, hosts Spearfish Saturday.
Girls basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 55, PHILIP 32: The Tigers moved to 6-1 on the season with the big win over the Scotties.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led New Underwood with 13 points and nine rebounds.
New Underwood is at Jones County tonight, while Philip, 1-5, is at Oelrichs Saturday.
College basketball
SDSU women roll past Purdue Fort Wayne
The South Dakota State women's basketball team rolled to a 85-52 win Thursday over Purdue Fort Wayne in in Fort Wayne.
The Jackrabbits, 10-5 overall and 2-0 in The Summit League, were led by Madison Guebert with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Macy Miller added 15 points and three steals. Rylie Cascio Jensen chipped in a career-high 12 points on a personal-best four 3-pointers. Myah Selland had eight points, a team-high six rebounds and five assists. In all, nine Jackrabbits scored.
Purdue Fort Wayne (4-11, 0-3) was led by Sierra Bell with 11 points and De' Jour Young added 10 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne runs past SDSU men
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Kason Harrell and John Konchar scored 23 points apiece and Matt Holba added 20 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night.
Purdue Fort Wayne's first six baskets of the second half were 3-pointers — three of them from Holba — and the Mastodons went up 65-51. The lead reached 26 points with 8:34 remaining. The Mastadons shot 61 percent in the second half, made nine 3-pointers and scored 57 points.
For the game, Purdue Fort Wayne (11-7, 3-0 Summit League) shot 57 percent from the field and made 17 3-pointers.
Mike Daum, sixth nationally in scoring at 24.6 points per game, scored 29 points to lead the Jackrabitts (11-6, 1-1). David Jenkins added 21 points and Owen King scored 15.
Konchar added eight assists and eight rebounds for the Mastodons and Harrell grabbed eight rebounds.
Other sports
Pagel, Caldwell earn coaching honors
Rapid City Stevens assistant track coach Lyle Pagel and Rapid City Central assistant track coach Thad Caldwell were both honored recently by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Pagel was named the Boys Assistant Coach of the Year, while Caldwell was named the Girls Assistant Coach of the Year.
Doug Haar of Yankton Middle School was named Junior High/Middle School Coach of the Year.
Sasquatch release 2019 schedule
The Expedition League and the Spearfish Sasquatch announced the release of the 2019 season schedule on Thursday. The schedule consists of a total of 320 regular season games throughout the entire league and each team will play 64 games (32 at home and 32 on the road).
“The day the schedule is finally released is a very exciting day for any league,” said Sasquatch owner/GM Kevin Bybee. “We look forward to this day when we can finally share the summer schedule with our fans. There has been so much work put into this schedule this year. With the addition of two new teams in Brandon, Manitoba, and Fremont, Neb., the logistics were a bit tougher. However, we are excited that we are already growing as a league.”
Spearfish, in its second season with the college wood-bat league, opens the season May 24-25 in a two-game home series with the Hub City Hotshots, before hosting the Pierre Trappers for three games May 38-30.
The Sasquatch will also release their promotional schedule in the very near future.
The 2019 Sasquatch schedule can be seen on spearfishsasquatch.com.
BHSU to run 27th annual Stadium Sports Grill Alumni Mile
Black Hills State University alumni, including former track and field and cross-country athletes, are encouraged to participate in the 27th annual Alumni Mile weekend Jan. 25-26 in Spearfish.
“This event allows for our current student athletes to connect with athletes from the past,” said BHSU head track and field coach Seth Mischke. “The support from the Stadium Sports Grill helps make this event possible”.
There will be a social Friday evening at the Stadium Sports Grill and on Saturday, the race tentatively begins at 1 p.m. n the Young Center Fieldhouse.
For more information about the Alumni Mile race and gathering, contact Tom Wheaton at Tom.Wheaton@BHSU.edu or 642-6385.