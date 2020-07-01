Crush 18U rallies to win Mt. Rushmore title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cruising along after a couple of games in the 25th annual Mt. Rushmore Classic, the Rapid City Crush 18U girls' fastpitch softball team suddenly found themselves on the short end of the scoreboard.

The Crush fell to Nc Sting Meza out of Colorado 4-3 Saturday night, but with their strong overall pitching and defense, still went into Sunday's bracket play as the top seed in the Division 1 field.

The Crush went unbeaten Sunday, capturing the title with a 1-0 win over the Minot White team in a game that was called in the fifth inning because of lightning. Officially, the two teams shared the title, but the Rapid City squad nevertheless won its second tournament of the summer season.

Earlier in the tournament, the Crush beat Minot Gold 11-1 and the Nebraska Dominators 6-0. Three teams were 2-1 in their pool, but the Crush allowed just four runs to earn the top seed.

On Sunday, the Crush came back to stop the Dickinson Diamonds 1-0 in seven innings on a one-hitter by Alyssa Burke, Rapid City moved into the title game with a 9-3 win over the Jamestown Outlaws.

For the tournament, the Crush gave up just seven runs in the six games, winning two 1-0 contests. Head coach Roy England said a lot of their play comes down to poise and maturity.