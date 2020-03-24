CSC's Reed moves on to Northern Colorado as assistant

The University of Northern Colorado announced Tuesday the addition of Chadron State College head men's basketball coach Houston Reed to its bench, naming him its assistant men's basketball coach. He will join his former teammate, Steve Smiley, who played two seasons with him at Northern State University under coach Don Meyer. Smiley was named UNC's head coach last week.

Smiley said that it is special for him to announce the hiring of Reed as a new member of his staff.

"He is not only a great coach, but he's a lifelong friend of mine, my college teammate, and somebody that I've respected and valued for too many years to count," Smiley said. "Coach Reed has had a fantastic career of his own, and he's moved up the ranks of the basketball coaching world one stop at a time, always as a head coach."

Reed leaves the CSC program with a solid core of rising upperclassmen, including five who will be seniors and three juniors. Four of them — Walker Andrew, Brady Delimont, Jacob Jefferson, and Kayden Sund — will have been with the Eagles for at least two full seasons and were all part of a 2018-19 team that posted double-digit wins in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for the first time in seven years.

