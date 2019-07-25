Colorado State University-Pueblo is picked to win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the preseason football coaches’ poll released this week.
Chadron State holds the third spot with 73 points, South Dakota Mines sits sixth with 50 points and Black Hills State is ninth with 30 points in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The ThunderWolves, the 2018 RMAC regular season co-champions, received 10 first-place votes from conference coaches to claim the top spot in the preseason poll. Colorado Mines, which received one first-place vote, is picked to finish second and Chadron State sits third in the preseason poll.
CSU-Pueblo finished the 2018 season with a 9-1 record in RMAC play and an 11-2 record overall. The ThunderWolves beat Colorado Mines in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs but fell to Minnesota State-Mankato in the second round.
Colorado Mines went 10-2 last season. It’s losses came against Dixie State during the regular season and CSU-Pueblo in the playoffs. The Orediggers totaled 88 points in the coaches’ voting.
Chadron State finished the 2018 campaign with a 7-3 mark. The Eagles tallied 73 points in coaches’ voting, one point higher than fourth-place Colorado Mesa.
Local players to watch
Chadron State quarterback Dalton Hoist enters the 2019 with the highest statistical rankings among local players in the RMAC players to watch list.
Hoist, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound redshirt junior, finished the 2018 season as the 17th-ranked passer in the Division II ranks. He’s the top-ranked returning quarterback in the RMAC heading into 2019. He owns career records at Chadron State in passing yards and total offense per game.
Tyler Lewis joins his Eagles teammate on the players to watch list. Lewis, a 5-11, 193-pound redshirt senior linebacker, was named to the All-RMAC second team after the 2018 season. He is the top returning per-game tackler in the RMAC and has career touchdowns by interception, fumble recovery and blocked punt to his credit.
South Dakota Mines has two linemen – one on each side of the ball – listed among the players to watch.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jack Batho IV, a 6-8, 285-pound, senior lineman, returns for the Hardrockers. He was an All-RMAC second-team selection last season.
On defense, lineman Michael Retland, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior, returns for Mines. He totaled 53 tackles – 21 solo – and forced two fumbles during the 2018 campaign. He finished 2018 with 4-1/2 sacks.
Jarrell Ganaway and Payten Gilmore represent Black Hills State on the players-to-watch list.
Ganaway, a 6-5, 242-pound linebacker, is a redshirt senior, who finished the 2018 season with 66 tackles – 31 solo – while starting all 11 games for the Yellow Jackets. He led the team in 2018 with 10-1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was named All-RMAC honorable mention after the 2017 season.
Gilmore, a 6-1, 205-pound senior running back, rushed for a team-high 793 yards last season and averaged 88.1 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, both team bests. He had two games in which he rushed for more than 200 yards.