Custer boys get crucial win over Comets

Custer power forward Brody Martinez picked the perfect time to come up big.

The 6-foot-5 Martinez scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats to a hard-fought 59-56 win over Rapid City Christian in high school boys’ basketball action Friday at Christian’s gymnasium.

The road win halted a two-game losing streak for Custer, but it also vaulted the Wildcats ahead of the Comets in the Region 8 standings as the season enters its final month of regular season games.

“We just came out and did what we had to do to win,” Martinez said. “We just proved that we can run with the big teams.

“We’re just going to keep carrying this on. We’re going to keep pushing through and playing like we did tonight.”

“We’ve been struggling lately,” Custer coach Paul Kelley said. “Our kids, they just wanted to come out and perform. This is a tough place to play, and I give my kids a lot of credit for digging in and doing what they needed to do.”

Christian led by as many as eight points in the second quarter and went into halftime up 31-25. Gunner Prior canned a 3-pointer early in the third quarter and Martinez went to work in the blocks to tie the game at 30-all a minute into the third stanza.