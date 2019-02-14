The Custer boys' basketball team moved to .500 with a 69-50 win over Lead-Deadwood Thursday night in Custer.
The Wildcats led 32-21 at halftime and are now 9-9 on the season.
Brody Martinez paced Custer with 18 points, Nolan Patzlaff scored 12 points and Daniel Sedlacek added 10 points.
Jordy Stulken led all scorers with 22 points for the Golddiggers.
Custer hosts Hot Springs Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood, 7-11, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 54, NEW UNDERWOOD 28: The Comets jumped out to a big early lead and ran past New Underwood Thursday night in New Underwood.
The Comets led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Zane Schlabach led Rapid City Christian with 17 points and Sam Schlabach added 11.
Chance Derner and Kolter Clarke paced the Tigers with eight points each.
Rapid City Christian, 13-3, is at Gregory Saturday, while New Underwood, 4-14, is at White River tonight.
PINE RIDGE 87, TODD COUNTY 54: The Thorpes scored 74 points through three quarters and routed the Falcons Thursday night in Mission.
Pine Ridge led 52-31 at halftime and 74-41 going into the fourth.
Aiden Bizardie led Todd County with 28 points. No results were made available for Pine Ridge.
Pine Ridge, 16-3, closes the regular season Saturday at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. Todd County, 11-8, closes Saturday at White River.
DOUGLAS 70, SPEARFISH 68: The Patriots picked up their second win of the season with a close win over the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
No results were made available for Douglas. Spearfish was paced by Ryan Peldo's 24 points.
Douglas, 2-14, is at Sturgis Tuesday, while Spearfish, 3-14, is at Hot Springs Tuesday.
WINNER 60, CHAMBERLAIN 52: The Warriors got past the Cubs in a close contest Thursday night in Winner.
Winner led at all stops, but was only up 26-24 at halftime and 40-37 going into the fourth.
Brady Fritz led the Warriors with 21 points and four steals, while Shea Connot added 10 points.
Drayton Priebe topped Chamberlain with 15 points and KeShaume Thigh scored 13 points.
Winner, 12-4, hosts Mobridge-Pollock tonight and Chamberlain, 8-9, hosts Platte-Geddes Saturday.
Girls basketball
DOUGLAS 72, SPEARFISH 64, OVERTIME: The Patriots picked up the road victory in Spearfish Thursday.
Jordynn Toliver led all scorers for the Patriots with 32 points, while Stella Marcus scored 23 for Spearfish.
Douglas, 9-7, is at Little Wound tonight, while Spearfish, 2-15, is at Hot Springs Tuesday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 42, CUSTER 31: The Golddiggers overcame a low scoring first half to stop the Lady Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.
Lead-Deadwood was only up 15-13 at halftime.
Anna Campbell scored 16 points to top the Golddiggers and Blake Mehlberg added 14 points.
Sadie Glade led Custer with 10 points.
Lead-Deadwood, 11-8, will close the regular season Tuesday when it hosts Rapid City Christian, while Custer, 7-13, will now wait for the regional tournament that begins Feb. 25.
BELLE FOURCHE 59, NEW UNDERWOOD 54, OVERTIME: The Broncs just got past the Tigers in a tough battle Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
No other results were made available.
Belle Fourche, 16-3, is at Faith tonight and New Underwood, 17-3, will now prepare for the regional tournament that begins next week.