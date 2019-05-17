On a day when many of the top individual athletes caught a breather of sorts, and earning qualifications for next week’s South Dakota State Track Meet took precedence, the Custer Wildcats claimed both the boys' and girls' team titles at the Region 8A Track and Field Meet held Thursday at Rapid City Christian High School.
On the girls' side, Custer compiled 177 points to easily outpoint runner-up Hill City (141), while defending state champion St. Thomas More finished third (117), and the Custer boys nipped STM 137-132 to take the boys' Region 8A trophy.
With many individuals already having earned state track berths via in-season qualifying performances, padding team depth in the individual events and qualifying relay teams was the primary objective on Thursday.
“Today we really had to prioritize getting more relays into the mix at state. We really wanted to get our 4X100 and 4X200 relays boys and girls qualified, and we were able to do that today, Custer coach Jordan Likness said. ”We have a young crew coming into this year, but we have a lot of young kids who have worked hard and impressed me as my first year as coach.”
The girls' events were dominated by Custer and St. Thomas More, as the two schools won seven events apiece. The Wildcats were led by freshman Kellen Kortemyer, a double winner in the shot put (41 feet, 5 inches) and discus (112-0).
The Cavalier ladies won seven events, though Kaci Cooper, who has recorded the fastest times in the Class A ranks in the 200 and 400 meters and stands second in the 100 meter stats, did not compete in those events.
“We wanted to focus on our relay handoffs today,” said Cooper. “We aren’t there yet, but we are getting better. And I feel good with where I’m at, and am doing much better than I have in the past. I think I’ve finally found what I’m supposed to be running.”
The handoffs may not have been perfect, but were impressive nonetheless, particularly in the 4X200 relay in which the team of Skylar Sullivan, Haleigh Timmer, Ciara Benson and Cooper broke the meet record with a 1:45.30 clocking, the fastest Class A time to date.
Though finishing second in the team race, St. Thomas More won six events, the most impressive among them a meet record 1:30.36 time in the 4X200 relay (Corten Dobesh, Grant Huber, Mathew McGillick and Jacob Hyde).
Though qualified for state with the fastest Class A times in the 100, 200 and 400 meters — and quickest times among all classes in the 200 and 400 meters — Hyde elected to compete in the 100-meter dash on Thursday.
“I wanted to work on my starts. My starts have been awful all year,” Hyde said. “I need to be more patient and stay low when I’m driving out. It could have done better today but it worked out okay.”
It worked out very well indeed as the Cavalier junior posted his best time of the year with a 10.96 second clocking.
Also for STM, Jens Christensen moved into the state Top 10 all-time in the pole vault at 15-1, which is also his personal best.
“We came here today with a couple of things we needed to get qualified and other than that it’s just a matter of getting everybody a race or two on their legs,” Cavalier coach Scott Benson said. “And with bad weather predicted for next week, we wanted to give kids a chance to get some confidence for next week. We have a pretty good idea of where our kids will be placed in events at state though we do have a couple of relays to made decisions on.”
While many of the athletes competing had already punched a ticket to state, for some the pressure of earning a trip to Sioux Falls for the big show came down to their final meet of the year.
Hot Springs discus thrower Marcus Harkless faced just such a dilemma.
“I was two feet short of making the qualifying distance during the season. I’ve been working toward that all year and I finally got it,” said Harkless, who put together his best toss of the day (137-7) on his initial effort. “I qualified for state last year though I didn’t do well at region. Today I just wanted to go out with a good early throw and make people come and beat me.”
Other winning performances in the girls' division on Friday included: Jessica Welu of Hill City in the 100 (13.02), Benson of STM in the 200 (27.05), Maggie Taylor of Hill City in the 400 (1:02.57), Ramsey Karim of Custer in the 800 (2:26.09), Kadense Dooley of Custer in the 1,600 (5:21.96), Allison Hayes of Belle Fourche in the 3,200 (13:00.40), Sullivan of STM in the 100 hurdles (16.17), Mary Dyke of STM in the 300 hurdles (48.36), STM in the 4X100 (Isabelle Hardmeyer, Sullivan, Scarlett Grimshaw, Benson) in 51.56, Custer in the 4X400 (Mallory Delmont, Nancy Falkenburg Brown, Ramsey Karim, Dooley) in 4:18.42, STM in the 4X800 (Teresa Blote, Emily Johnson, Timmer, Cooper) in a meet record 9:57.11, Custer in the spring medley (Goldie Whitaker, Sydney Gaulke, Josey Wahlstom, Delmont) in 4:22.09, Mairin Duffy of STM in the high jump (4-6), Josey Wahlstrom of Custer in the pole vault (9-6), Laney Brill of Belle Fourche in the long jump (15-2) and Aspen Braning of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (32-5 ¾).
Other boys' winners included: Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood in the 200 (23.20), Trinity Brady of Lead-Deadwood in the 400 (51.87), Nathaniel Youngblood of Custer in the 800 (2:00.22), Adam Consoer of Hot Springs in the 1,600 (4:46.70), Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Christian in the 3,200 (10:56.01), Huber of STM in the 110 hurdles (16.13), Dobesh of STM in the 300 hurdles (42.51), STM in the 4X100 (Dobesh, Huber, Matthew McGillick, Michael Gylten) in 44.51, STM in the 4X200 (Dobesh, Huber, McGillick, Hyde) in meet record 1:30.36, Custer in the 4X400 (Blake Boyster, EJ Gonzalez, Micaiah Grace, Nathaniel Youngblood) in 3:35.71, Rapid City Christian in the 4X800 (Jon Vancas, Payton Causey, Ethan Roberts, Levi Vanden Bos) in 8:46.38, Custer in the sprint medley (Landon Leighton, Sterling Sword, EJ Gonzalez, Jace Oesterling) in 3:53.39, Isaac Powers of Custer in the high jump (6-2), Jackson Tyndall of Belle Fourche in the long jump (19-9 ½), Kelby Olson of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (38-1 ½) and Darin Hanson of Belle Fourche in the shot put (44-0).