The Custer boys' golf team came away with the team title Thursday in the Douglas Invitational at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
The Wildcats finished with a 192 in the nine-hole tournament, 20 strokes ahead of second-place finisher St. Thomas More. Little Wound was third with a 202, followed by Hot Springs at 214, Douglas at 248 and Pine Ridge at 251.
Little Wound's Lance Christensen came away with medalist honors with a 37, two strokes ahead of Carter Janssen of STM.
Dylan Polzine of Custer was third with a 45, followed by teammate Jace Kelley and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs at 48.
Many of the same golfers will be in action today at the Black Hills invitational at the Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis.
Mobridge-Pollock wins Chamberlain tourney
Mobridge-Pollock ran away form the field to win the Chamberlain Invitational on Thursday.'
The Tigers finished with an 18-hole score of 355, 14 strokes ahead of host Chamberlain. Mitchell was third at 398, followed by Pierre W at 412, Todd County at 418 and Pierre G at 426.
Chamberlain still went one-two in the individual race, as teammates Cameron Caldwell finished with a 76 and Drayton Prieb shot a 77. Carson Quenzer of Mitchell was third with a 78.
Boys Soccer
SPEARFISH 4, STURGIS 1: The Spartans rolled to the win over the Scoopers on Thursday.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 4-2-1, hosts Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while Sturgis, 1-3-1, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 1, STURGIS 1: The Spartans and Scoopers played to a draw Thursday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 1-2-3, hosts Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while Sturgis, 1-3-2, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Volleyball
BELLE FOURCHE 3, CUSTER 0: The Broncs picked up their first win of the season against the Wildcats.
Belle Fourche was in control much of the way for the 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16 win.
Ashley Byrd finished with 15 kills, while Rylee Young added 12 for the Broncs. Payson Birkeland was 21-of-21 serving with five aces, while also finishing with 30 set assists.
Belle Fourche, 1-1, will host St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Custer, 0-5, will be at Sturgis Tuesday.
WALL 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1:The Lady Comets won the first set 25-23, but the Eagles swept the next three sets to remain unbeaten.
Wall won those last three sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23.
No other results were made available.
Wall, 4-0, is at Kadoka Area next Thursday, while Rapid City Christian, 4-2, at is Bennett County on Saturday.