Up, up and away might be the theme for the Custer/Edgemont wrestling squad as the team heads into competition at this weekend’s South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Three years ago, the team finished 41st in the Class B championships. A 36th place result followed and a 22nd-place finish last season. And now the boys from the Southern Hills are poised make to vault into an elite field as one of the top teams in the state.
Though a successful wrestling program requires community commitment at all levels from parents to coaches to business involvement, it is no coincidence that the school’s recent success corresponds to the arrival eight years ago of head coach Jared Webster, a former Custer state champion wrestler and Chadron State College standout.
“When we started (Webster and assistant coach Skylair Jaure, a former Douglas high school wrestler and teammate of Webster’s at Chadron) we got started the AAU program, got these kids we have now involved,” Webster said. “Now we are starting to see the young kids who have been doing it for quite a while moving up. And wrestling is starting to become a thing here in Custer. It’s taken a lot of work to get the kids where we have then now. To get them interested and loving the sport.”
Webster, however, is quick to steer a sizable portion of the credit for the program’s success to his assistant, as well as full-throated participation by the Custer community.
“It’s been great to have as an assistant, Skylair Jaure, who I wrestled with in college,” Webster pointed out,” and to have somebody in the room that has the same values as you and loves the sport and enjoys working with the kids. Without him at my side, we probably wouldn’t be where we are at. And at the youth level, we have great leaders and coaches helping kids to be successful. Also, we’ve had great cooperation and support from parents and grandparents and lots of others. And all of the businesses around town have been very supportive of everything we do.”
Webster’s Custer/Edgemont squad will send nine wrestlers to the state tournament. Among them a couple of talented seniors who have been instrumental in helping the program grow.
Senior Levi Mines, 34-3 and fourth seeded at 160 pounds, is unequivocal in his endorsement of coach Webster.
“I’d definitely say it’s a credit to Coach Webster. He really puts his all into this program and does it all year around even in the off-season,” said Mines who hopes to attend the University of Wyoming and major in Ag Business. “And because of that, it’s really exciting with the possibilities we have this year. The youth program is like insane now. They are pulling kids in from everywhere. And we have state qualifiers like 8th graders Jacob Brunner (31-9 at 113) and Jonathan Lewis (28-14 at 12-), which says a lot about the effort the community has made to wrestling.
Edgemont senior Chance Grill, 45-2 and second-seeded at 152, echoes similar sentiments.
“It’s been cool with our success this year and Coach Webster and Jaure have really helped making the program grow and getting us to where we need to be to compete at state,” Grill said. “We see little kids coming in here for their AAU practice after we are done, and it seems to be more and more every year. And the coaches at that level and here at the high school are promoting it very well and are doing a great job with it.”
Grill, a multi-event rodeo competitor, plans to attend South Dakota State and earn an animal science degree while competing for the SDSU rodeo team.
With Mines and Grill, the only seniors on the roster, Webster foresees a bright future for the program, though readily admits he will dearly miss the example and leadership provided by the duo.
“We will definitely miss those two guys,” he said. “Chance and Levi have been great leaders as participants in our program for the last four years. We started the co-op with Edgemont because of Chance, he wanted to wrestle, and he, along with Levi, have been excellent leaders.”
Other Custer state qualifiers who will be in action this weekend include 9th grader Logan Graf (fifth seed, 106), sophomore Ty Dailey (16th seed, 195, and juniors Brennan Hanes (sixth seed, 138), Irail Griffin (10th seed, 145), Micaiah Grace (eighth seed, 170).
Defending champion Canton is an overwhelming favor to repeat as the Class B champion this weekend, and while Winner seems a level above the rest of the field as well, Custer/Edgemont should challenge for a top-five spot along with Region 4 rival Philip.
“It will be a new experience for the younger kids who were behind some kids last year. Some of them stepped it up this summer and decided they wanted to do something about it and now it’s starting to pay off,” Webster said. “So now we’ll see what happens this week, but so far we are on the right path of where we want to be and now it all comes down to this week.”
The state tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.