Custer-Edgemont had five individual champions and ran away from the field to win the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza wrestling tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats finished with 232 points to second-place Philip Area at 183.5. Lead-Deadwood was third with 141.5 points, followed by Douglas at 138, Lyman at 125, Bennett County with 115 and Hot Springs with 108.
Earning individual titles for Custer-Edgemont were Logan Graf at 106 pounds, Jestyn Woodward at 113, Chance Grill at 152, Levi Mines at 160 and Micaiah Grace at 170.
Philip Area also had three individual winners, including Jadyn Coller at 126, McCoy Peterson at 138 and Cody Donnelly at 182,.
Other winners were William George of Douglas at 120, Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood at 132, Kody Hagen of Hot Springs at 145, Garrett Heil of Hot Springs at 195, Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens JV at 220 and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood at 285.
Raiders win at Madison, Scoopers second
Depth was again the key for the Rapid City Stevens wrestling team, as the Raiders won the Madison Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday in Madison.
The Raiders had just one individual champion — Cooper Voorhees at 152 pounds — but scored 197 points to best the field. Stevens placed in the top six in all but two weight classes.
Sturgis was second with 149 points, followed by Madison in third with 134 points, Chamberlain at 132 and Omaha Central at 130. Spearfish was 10th with 80 points.
Earning titles for the Scoopers were Jacob Wood at 120 and Wren Jacobs at 160.
Winnebago wins LNI wrestling tournament
Winnebago, Neb., came away with four individual titles and won the Lakota Nation Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Indians finished with 137 points, to second-place Custer JV at 118, Pine Ridge at 107, Todd County at 105 and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 100. There were 12 teams competing.
Winning titles for Winnebago were Antonio Robles at 120 pounds, Matthew McDonald at 126, Kye Thomas at 182 and Prosper Gilpin at 285.
Other title winners were Dylan Beaver of Custer at 106, Zander Bowman of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 113, Shad Agard of Standing Rock at 132, Chayden Miller of Little Wound at 138, Gabe Halfred of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 145, Dossen Elmore of Custer, Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud at 160, Kogen Yanamoto of Red Cloud at 170, Shang Agard of Standing Rock at 195 and William Marshall of Todd County at 220.
Central wrestlers take third at Pat Weede
The Rapid City Central wrestling team finished in third place at the Pat Weede Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming, on Saturday.
The Cobblers went 5-2 in the two-day tournament, with Sydney, Montana, and Thunder Basin, Wyoming, placing first and second respectively. Eight teams competed.
Central earned wins over Scottsbluff, Neb., 57-9, Moorcroft, Wyoming, 45-24; Bismarck Century, North Dakota, 46-33; Casper Natrona, Wyoming, 38-32 and Campbell County, Wyoming, 59-24.
The Cobblers fell to Sydney 42-27 and Thunder Basin 42-26.
Girls' Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 48, CROFTON, NEB. 42: The Cavaliers took advantage from the free-throw line to stop Crofton in the Pentagon Classic Saturday night in Sioux Falls.
In what seems like an annual contest between South Dakota and Nebraska perennial powers, STM, 2-0, was 19-of-23 from the line, to just 11-of-14 for Crofton. The Cavaliers led 15-12 at the end of one, but trailed 44-43 gong into the fourth period.
Haleigh Timmer had a big game again for STM with 24 points and four rebounds, while Kaci Cooper scored nine points.
Lacey Spakel led Crofton with 15 points.
STM will be at Hill City next Saturday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 60, HURON 43: Juneau Jones led the Cobblers with 18 points as Central won its third game of the season.
Adison Young had 14 points and Jordon Heckert had 13.
Central led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 36-11 at halftime. The lead was cut to 45-27. Central outscored Huron 15-13 in the fourth.
Havyn Heinz led Huron with 23 points while Sami Shoulz had 12.
Central, 3-2, and travels to Douglas Tuesday while Huron, 1-4, is off until 2019 when it goes on the road to face Brookings Jan. 3
BELLE FOURCHE 63, NEWCASTLE, WYO. 25: The Broncs rolled to the big win Saturday in the Stateline Shootout in Belle Fourche.
Bella Jensen led the way for the Broncs with 13 points, followed by Harley Fischer with 11 points and Ashley Byrd with 10.
Mercedes Voelker had eight points for Newcastle.
Belle Fourche, 4-0, is at Lemmon Friday.
WINNER 64, SULLY BUTTES 38: Behind 13 points from Gabriel Kocer and 12 from Bella Swedlund, Winner handled Sully Buttes Saturday.
Lauren Wittler had 16 points for Sully Buttes while Kendra Kleven kicked in 13 points and eight rebounds.
Winner, 3-0, goes on the road to face Bon Homme Thursday while Sully Buttes, 1-1, faces Mobridge-Pollock Monday.
STURGIS 44, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 42: The Scoopers jumped out big early and held on for the win over the defending Class AA champions Saturday in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 3-1, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 52, SUNDANCE, Wyo. 14: The Golddiggers remained unbeaten on the season with a big win Saturday at the Stateline Shootout in Belle Fourche.
Lead-Deadwood, 4-0, led 32-7 at halftime.
Anna Campbell had a huge game for Lead-Deadwood with 27 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks.
Madison Gill had eight points for Sundance.
Lead-Deadwood hosts Bennett County Thursday.
SPEARFISH 79, PIERRE 69, 2OT: The Spartans took control in the second overtime to beat the Lady Governors Saturday in Spearfish for their first win of the season.
Bella Reid led Spearfish with 21 points and Emily Mikkelsen scored 30 points for Pierre.
Spearfish, 1-3, is at Sturgis Tuesday, while Pierre, 0-2, is at Brookings Thursday.
FAITH 60, NEW UNDERWOOD 42: The Longhorns dominated early to stop the Tigers Saturday in New Underwood.
Jayden Shoemaker led Faith with 17 points and Casey Groves added 11.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner had 22 points and seven rebounds for New Underwood and Cerrington Jones chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Faith, 2-0, hosts Dupree Tuesday, while New Underwood, 3-1, is at Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
HILL CITY 53, HOT SPRINGS 23: The Rangers led 30-6 at halftime and rolled past the Bison Saturday in Hill City.
Abby Siemonsma scored 13 points for Hill City, while Faith Yeargan, Whitney Edwards, Karlee Simmons and Hailey Wathen had eight points each.
Katie Harris had eight points for Hot Springs.
Hill City, 2-2, hosts Rapid City Christian Thursday, while Hot Springs, 0-3, is at Oelrichs Monday.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 59, LEMMON 27: The Black Devils outscored the Cowgirls 47-16 in the final three periods for the win Saturday.
Sam Oase led Hettinger-Scranton with 20 points, with Briana Sanford adding 14.
Tally Katus scored 10 for Lemmon and Tayte Kohn added 9.
Lemmon, 1-3, is at Mobridge-Pollock Tuesday.
Boys' basketball
HURON 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 55: The Cobblers had a big fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as Huron held off a late charge.
The Tigers led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and held Central to three points in the second quarter. At halftime the lead was 34-15. The Tigers led 46-27 at the end of the third, but the Cobblers outscored Huron 28-17 in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Williams led Central with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kohl Meisman had 15. For Huron, Teegan Evers had 30 points, Kobe Busch had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Tanner Evers had 12.
Central, 1-4, will be on the road Tuesday against Douglas. Huron, 3-1, goes on the road to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 58, NEWCASTLE 55: The Broncs rallied in the second half to beat the Dogies Saturday in the Stateline Shootout in Belle Fourche.
Newcastle led 30-23 at halftime and 41-40 going into the fourth quarter. Chandler Kerr gave the Broncs a lift with a dunk to close the third and Belle Fourche led by as much as six before holding on.
Kerr led had 11 for the Broncs and Taten Fox added 10 points.
Dylon Tidyman scored 23, Cade Ostenson added 13.
Belle Fourche, 3-1, is at New Underwood Tuesday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 73, MITCHELL 46: The Raiders bounced back from their overtime loss Friday night to Huron for the big win over the Kernels Saturday in Mitchell.
Dylan Pourier led the Raiders with 16 points and Caden Hinker scored 15 for Mitchell.
Stevens, 2-2, is at Spearfish Thursday.
STURGIS 72, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 46: The Scoopers remained unbeaten with a dominating win over the Golden Eagles Saturday in Spearfish.
Sturgis led 31-18 win at halftime.
Ryan Garland, hitting 7-of-9 3-pointers, led Sturgis with 29 points, while Marcus Myrick finished with 12 points and Ryder Ladner added 10.
Trey Harms scored 14 for Central and Andrew Bergan added 12.
HOT SPRINGS 60, HILL CITY 30: The Bison led 38-22 at halftime and ran past the Rangers Saturday in Hill City.
Alex Bilbruck led the Bison with 19 points, followed by Thane Lockhart with 14 and Matt Norton with 10.
Taylor Edwards scored 17 points to lead Hill City.
Hot Springs, 2-0, is at Oelrichs Monday, while Hill City, 1-3, hosts Rapid City Christian Thursday.
PIERRE 72, SPEARFISH 37: The Governors led by 20 at halftime and rolled past the Spartans.
Paul Adams and Jack Maher scored 14 points each for Pierre, while Kevin Kolb scored nine points for Spearfish.
Spearfish, 0-4, is at Sturgis Tuesday.
EDGEMONT 56, MOORCROFT, Wyo. 44: The Moguls used big second and third quarters to stop the Wolves Saturday in Moorcroft.
Edgemont trailed 14-9 at the end of the first, but led 31-22 at halftime and 49-30 going into the fourth.
Kaleb Darrow paced the Moguls with 23 points and eight rebounds, followed by Caleb Simons with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Ryan Simons had seven points and eight rebounds.
Grayson Osmon and Kaiden Blakeman led Moorcroft with 12 points each and Clay Stripp added 10.
Edgemont, 2-2, is at Harding County Friday, while Moorcroft, 0-5, hosts Kaycee, Wyoming Saturday
WINNER 58, SULLY BUTTES 49: Brandon Volmer scored 19 points and Brady Fritz added 14 to lead the Warriors, 2-1, past the Chargers Saturday.
Nick Wittler led Sully Buttes, 1-1, with 22 points and Jeff Lamb added 14.
Gymnastics
Watertown wins Jill McCormick Invite in Mitchell
Watertown edged host Mitchell for the Jill McCormick Invitational gymnastics title on Saturday.
The Arrows scored 144.450 points, to 143.825 for the Kernels. Rapid City Stevens was seventh with 85.475 points and Rapid City Central was eighth with 51.700 points.
Myah Morris of Watertown won the all-around with 37.725 points, to 37.000 for Mitchell's Maria Krall.
Emirra Returns led Stevens in the all-around with an 18th-place finish at 30.050 points, while teammate Madison Gaughen was 19th at 29.600. Central's Reece Lowe was 20th at 29.000 and the Raiders' Hannah Wheeler was 22nd at 25.825.