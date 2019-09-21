The Custer girls’ cross country team earned first place in the team standings at the Clyde Cotton Cross Country Invitational Saturday in Huron.
The Wildcats took first with a score of 73, Rapid City Stevens was a close second with 82 and Sioux Falls Washington finished third with 95.
Ellie Abraham of Brookings led the individual standings in 19 minutes, 07.98 seconds, while Hailey Uhre of Stevens was second in 19:14.02 and Melanie Jacobs of Aberdeen Central finished third in 19:41.95.
Custer had three runners finish in the top 12, starting with Mallory Delmont in fourth (19:53.48), followed by Josie Dvorak in 10th (20:19.90) and Ramsey Karim in 12th (20:34.24).
Aberdeen Central won the boys team standing with 58, Stevens was second with 74 and Sioux Falls Washington earned third place with 93.
Individually, Aaron Ryan of Central led the rest of the pack in 16:13.93, Chase Lather of Washington was second in 16:42.36 and Britton Elkin of Brandon Valley took third in 16:51.24.
Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More was the highest ranked West River runner, as he took fifth place in 17:10.95.
Lucas Steiger of Stevens was the only other top 10 area finisher, taking sixth in 17:18.55.
Winner runners sweep Lyman Invite
A pair of Winner runners took the top spots at the Lyman Raider Invitational Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning.
In the girls race, Sidda Schuyler led the Warriors in 20 minutes, 52.95 seconds, while teammate Saige Schuyler earned second place in 20:59.95.
A trio of Wall runners rounded out the top five, including Taylee Dartt in 21:03.27, Alexis Stephan in fourth (21:16.27) and Paige Kjerstad in fifth (21:19.63).
On the boys’ side, Kade Watson paced the Warriors in 17:26.54, Bradley Labeda of Lyman was second in 17:38.75 and Scott Obago Jr. of Lower Brule took third in 17:56.04.
Rounding out the top five was Jacob Wike of Todd County (18:12.77) and Tyson Iyotte of White River (18:22.74).
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 2, BELLE FOURCHE 0: Rapid City Stevens scored a pair of first half goals then faced persistent gusty winds and a hungry opponent in the second half as the Raiders defeated Belle Fourche Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders improve to 6-1-2 with the win.
The visitors scored in the 23rd minute when Broncs keeper Gunnar Johnson blocked a cross pass and the Raiders Ross Moriarty collected the deflection, shot from close-range that went off a defender and past Johnson for the goal.
In the 37th minute, the Raiders scored again when freshman Zack Williams dribbled past Broncs defenders and sliced a shot off Johnson.
Belle Fourche took 11 shots with the hefty wind advantage in the second half with only four on frame. The Raiders took eight shots in the second half against the wind but kept Johnson busy with seven on mark.
“Our guys kept their composure, made good decisions, played strong defense when they needed to and I am seeing continued improvement in our attack, which is providing us with great opportunities,” Raiders coach Jeff Fierro said.
Next up, Rapid City Stevens (6-1-2) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Central Tuesday night at Sioux Park, while the Broncs
STURGIS 6, HOT SPRINGS 0: Sturgis had little trouble with Hot Springs as it cruised past the Bison Saturday afternoon.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (7-4) will host St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Hot Springs (0-7) hosts Sturgis again on Thursday.
High School Football
EDGEMONT 54, BISON 22: Caleb Simons had a big game for Edgemont as the Moguls picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the Cardinals Friday night in Bison.
Although the Cardinals led 8-6 at the end of the first, it was all Edgemont from there as they outscored Bison 48-14 over the next three quarters.
Simons paced the Moguls with 315 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, while adding a pair of touchdowns and 138 yards through the air.
He also chipped in with 10 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
You have free articles remaining.
Edgemont (1-4) hosts Rapid City Christian Friday, while Bison (0-4) is at Faith.
STURGIS 19, DOUGLAS 6: The Scoopers won their first game of the season Saturday with a victory over Douglas in a game that was suspended Friday night due to lightning.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (1-3) will travel to Huron Friday, while the Patriots (0-4) travel to Brookings.
Girls Tennis
Stevens goes 2-2 at Aberdeen Roncalli Invite
The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team finished even on the weekend at the Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational with a pair of wins on Saturday.
For the Raiders, the first day saw some tough competition as Stevens dropped a 5-4 decision to Aberdeen Roncalli, before losing 7-2 to Aberdeen Central Friday.
Stevens bounced back on the second day en route to a 7-2 win over Milbank, followed by a 9-0 shutout over Huron.
Erica Wing went unbeaten in singles action Saturday, including a10-2 win over Halli Essington of Milbank and a 10-6 victory over Kayla Harvey of Huron in Flight 1.
Rapid City Stevens (14-7) will host Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park.
Cobbler girls drop two in Aberdeen
Rapid City Central had another tough day on the road as it suffered a pair of losses on the second day of the Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational on Saturday.
The Cobblers opened the day with an 8-1 loss to Huron, before Watertown cruised to a 9-0 win over Central later in the morning.
The lone win for the Cobblers came in singles action as Lindsey Pfingston defeated Aubrey Rubish 10-8 in Flight 2.
Rapid City Central is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Rapid City Christian.
Christian splits in Aberdeen
Rapid City Christian finished 2-2 at the Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational this weekend.
The Comets kicked off the weekend with an 8-1 win over Huron on Friday, before defeating Aberdeen Central 6-3 to open Saturday's competition.
Christian would hit a wall the rest of the way as it dropped a 7-2 decision to Aberdeen Roncalli and a 6-3 loss to Watertown.
Ella Hancock split the weekends singles matchups as she defeated Kayla Harvey of Huron (6-1, 6-1) and Liv Goetz of Aberdeen Central (10-8).
The Comets return to action Tuesday when they take on Rapid City Central.
High School Softball
Sioux Falls teams cruise past Stevens
The Rapid City Stevens softball team suffered a pair of shutouts Saturday in Rapid City.
In the opening game of the day, Sioux Falls Lincoln cruised to a 10-0 shutout over the Raiders.
The Patriots scored all 10 of their runs in the top of the third and outhit Stevens 13-3.
Later in the day, Sioux Falls Roosevelt scored five runs in the third and had little trouble with Stevens as it picked up a 7-0 victory.
Jill Delzer and Sophia Schoeberl paced the Raiders with a hit apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (11-9) looks to bounce back Monday when it hosts a doubleheader with Douglas and Rapid City Central starting at 5:30 p.m.