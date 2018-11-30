Try 1 month for 99¢

Custer Invitational

Friday's final Results

106

1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer

2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

3rd Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis

4th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish

5th Place - Karsen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Noah Popken of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Tayson Ernesti of Hemingford

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (Custer) 3-0, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match

Evan Osborn (Sturgis) 1-1, So. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 1-2, So. (Fall 3:54)

5th Place Match

Karsen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Noah Popken (Rapid City Central) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 4:40)

7th Place Match

Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 0-2, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

113

1st Place - Jestyn Woodward of Custer

2nd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

3rd Place - Austin Anderson of Hay Springs

4th Place - Miles Renner of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Kal Pond of Pine Ridge

7th Place - Cruz Busetti of Hill City

8th Place - Makenzie LeBlanc of Douglas

1st Place Match

Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 3-0, Fr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 2-1, Fr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 2-1, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead Deadwood) 1-4, 7th. (MD 13-0)

5th Place Match

Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Kal Pond (Pine Ridge) 1-2, 8th. (Fall 3:21)

7th Place Match

Cruz Busetti (Hill City) 1-2, . over Makenzie LeBlanc (Douglas) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

120

1st Place - William George of Douglas

2nd Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell

3rd Place - Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Jake Hoffman of Spearfish

5th Place - Traylin Martin of Sturgis

6th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City

7th Place - Donnie Abbott of Hot Springs

8th Place - Pierce Sword of Custer

1st Place Match

William George (Douglas) 3-0, Sr. over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 5-2, Fr. (Fall 3:59)

3rd Place Match

Jacob McCormick (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Jake Hoffman (Spearfish) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 3:04)

5th Place Match

Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 2-1, Fr. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 1-2, . (Fall 3:13)

7th Place Match

Donnie Abbott (Hot Springs) 1-2, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

126

1st Place - Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish

3rd Place - Cade Grill of Custer

4th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City

6th Place - Brendan Thompson of Rapid City Central

7th Place - John Updike of Douglas

8th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 5:52)

3rd Place Match

Cade Grill (Custer) 2-1, 8th. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead Deadwood) 1-2, Fr. (MD 13-5)

5th Place Match

Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 2-1, So. over Brendan Thompson (Rapid City Central) 3-3, So. (Dec 11-6)

7th Place Match

John Updike (Douglas) 1-2, So. over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:41)

132

1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead Deadwood

2nd Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas

3rd Place - Carter Buchheit of Hemingford

4th Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs

5th Place - Dennis Vogl of Crawford

6th Place - Cody Homan of Hill City

7th Place - Jay-Que Vrooman of Rapid City Central

8th Place - Sam Jackson of Custer

1st Place Match

Carson Pinske (Lead Deadwood) 3-0, Sr. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 2-1, Fr. (MD 13-0)

3rd Place Match

Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 2-1, Jr. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 1-2, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 2-1, Jr. over Cody Homan (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 1:08)

7th Place Match

Jay-Que Vrooman (Rapid City Central) 3-3, 8th. over Sam Jackson (Custer) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:20)

138

1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish

2nd Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas

3rd Place - Tyler Arnold of Hill City

4th Place - Brennan Hanes of Custer

5th Place - Chayden Miller of Little Wound

6th Place - Drew Hanson of Hill City

7th Place - Sterling Sword of Custer

8th Place - Justin Davis of Hemingford

1st Place Match

Max Sailor (Spearfish) 3-0, So. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Arnold (Hill City) 2-1, Sr. over Brennan Hanes (Custer) 1-2, Jr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Chayden Miller (Little Wound) 2-3, Jr. over Drew Hanson (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 1:49)

7th Place Match

Sterling Sword (Custer) 1-2, So. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 0-3, Sr. (For.)

145

1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer

3rd Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County Ranchers

4th Place - Isaiah Bryner of Hemingford

5th Place - Trinity Brady of Lead Deadwood

6th Place - Devon Arends of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More

8th Place - Daniel Gleason of Douglas

1st Place Match

Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 3-0, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 2-1, Jr. (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match

Jesse McCann (Harding County Ranchers) 2-1, Sr. over Isaiah Bryner (Hemingford) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Trinity Brady (Lead Deadwood) 3-2, Sr. over Devon Arends (Rapid City Central) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 3:39)

7th Place Match

Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 1-2, So. over Daniel Gleason (Douglas) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

152

1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer

2nd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas

3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish

4th Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Rope Anders of Crawford

6th Place - Jacob Washburn of Hot Springs

7th Place - Zach Hale of Rapid City Stevens

8th Place - Tekuani Maestas of Red Cloud Indian School

1st Place Match

Chance Grill (Custer) 3-0, Sr. over Colton Jackson (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 2-1, So. over Domenic Lucero (Lead Deadwood) 2-3, So. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Rope Anders (Crawford) 2-1, Jr. over Jacob Washburn (Hot Springs) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

7th Place Match

Zach Hale (Rapid City Stevens) 1-2, Jr. over Tekuani Maestas (Red Cloud Indian School) 1-4, Sr. (Fall 1:46)

160

1st Place - Levi Mines of Custer

2nd Place - Jesse Jankord of St. Thomas More

3rd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell

4th Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud Indian School

5th Place - Jayden Alexander of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer

7th Place - Jason Palmgren of Spearfish

8th Place - Gabe Acevedo of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Levi Mines (Custer) 3-0, Sr. over Jesse Jankord (St. Thomas More) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

3rd Place Match

Caleb McGregor (Newell) 4-2, Fr. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 3:30)

5th Place Match

Jayden Alexander (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, So. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 1-2, So. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

Jason Palmgren (Spearfish) 1-2, Fr. over Gabe Acevedo (Rapid City Central) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:36)

170

1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer

2nd Place - Kogen Yamamoto of Red Cloud Indian School

3rd Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish

4th Place - Tanner Ellefson of Douglas

5th Place - Ryan Wright of Douglas JV

6th Place - Connor Roberts-X of Douglas JV

7th Place - Jeremiah Cottier of Pine Ridge

1st Place Match

Micaiah Grace (Custer) 3-0, Jr. over Kogen Yamamoto (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 2-1, Jr. over Tanner Ellefson (Douglas) 0-2, Sr. (Fall 2:25)

5th Place Match

Ryan Wright (Douglas JV) 2-1, So. over Connor Roberts-X (Douglas JV) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:30)

7th Place Match

Jeremiah Cottier (Pine Ridge) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)

182

1st Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More

2nd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead Deadwood

3rd Place - Jarret Woodward of Custer

4th Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs

5th Place - Damon Aguilar of Rapid City Central

6th Place - Kollby Houdek of Hill City

7th Place - Shilo Yellow Boy of Red Cloud Indian School

8th Place - Tokahe Yellow Hair of Pine Ridge

1st Place Match

Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 3-0, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead Deadwood) 4-2, So. (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match

Jarret Woodward (Custer) 2-1, Sr. over Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 5:51)

5th Place Match

Damon Aguilar (Rapid City Central) 6-1, Fr. over Kollby Houdek (Hill City) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:23)

7th Place Match

Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, So. over Tokahe Yellow Hair (Pine Ridge) 0-3, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)

195

1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Bryce Running Hawk of Hay Springs

3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer

4th Place - Braxton Big Crow of Little Wound

5th Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud Indian School

6th Place - Richard Long of Harding County Ranchers

7th Place - Ken Good Crow of Pine Ridge

8th Place - Lucus Pourier of Little Wound

1st Place Match

Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 3-0, Sr. over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

3rd Place Match

Ty Dailey (Custer) 2-1, So. over Braxton Big Crow (Little Wound) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 3:23)

5th Place Match

Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Fr. over Richard Long (Harding County Ranchers) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:05)

7th Place Match

Ken Good Crow (Pine Ridge) 1-2, . over Lucus Pourier (Little Wound) 0-5, Fr. (For.)

220

1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish

2nd Place - Cade Payne of Hemingford

3rd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

4th Place - Mason Finsterwalder of Douglas

5th Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County Ranchers

7th Place - Marcus Broken Nose of Pine Ridge

1st Place Match

Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 3-0, Jr. over Cade Payne (Hemingford) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:42)

3rd Place Match

Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 1-1, So. over Mason Finsterwalder (Douglas) 1-2, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

5th Place Match

Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, So. over Grey Gilbert (Harding County Ranchers) 0-2, 8th. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Marcus Broken Nose (Pine Ridge) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)

285

1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead Deadwood

2nd Place - Connor Braun of Douglas

3rd Place - Boston Goodsell of Hemingford

4th Place - Jared Cline of Hill City

5th Place - Lucas Blue Legs of Pine Ridge

6th Place - Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas JV

7th Place - Tyler Two Crow of Pine Ridge

8th Place - Wesly weston of Little Wound

1st Place Match

Rob Lester (Lead Deadwood) 5-0, Jr. over Connor Braun (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:57)

3rd Place Match

Boston Goodsell (Hemingford) 2-1, Sr. over Jared Cline (Hill City) 1-2, Jr. (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match

Lucas Blue Legs (Pine Ridge) 2-1, . over Malik Ahmed-Hosie (Douglas JV) 1-2, So. (Fall 0:48)

7th Place Match

Tyler Two Crow (Pine Ridge) 1-2, . over Wesly weston (Little Wound) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:56)

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

