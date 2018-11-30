Custer Invitational
Friday's final Results
106
1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer
2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
3rd Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis
4th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
5th Place - Karsen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Noah Popken of Rapid City Central
7th Place - Tayson Ernesti of Hemingford
1st Place Match
Logan Graf (Custer) 3-0, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
3rd Place Match
Evan Osborn (Sturgis) 1-1, So. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 1-2, So. (Fall 3:54)
5th Place Match
Karsen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Noah Popken (Rapid City Central) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 4:40)
7th Place Match
Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 0-2, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
113
1st Place - Jestyn Woodward of Custer
2nd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
3rd Place - Austin Anderson of Hay Springs
4th Place - Miles Renner of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Kal Pond of Pine Ridge
7th Place - Cruz Busetti of Hill City
8th Place - Makenzie LeBlanc of Douglas
1st Place Match
Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 3-0, Fr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 2-1, Fr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 2-1, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead Deadwood) 1-4, 7th. (MD 13-0)
5th Place Match
Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Kal Pond (Pine Ridge) 1-2, 8th. (Fall 3:21)
7th Place Match
Cruz Busetti (Hill City) 1-2, . over Makenzie LeBlanc (Douglas) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
120
1st Place - William George of Douglas
2nd Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell
3rd Place - Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens
4th Place - Jake Hoffman of Spearfish
5th Place - Traylin Martin of Sturgis
6th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City
7th Place - Donnie Abbott of Hot Springs
8th Place - Pierce Sword of Custer
1st Place Match
William George (Douglas) 3-0, Sr. over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 5-2, Fr. (Fall 3:59)
3rd Place Match
Jacob McCormick (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, Fr. over Jake Hoffman (Spearfish) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 3:04)
5th Place Match
Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 2-1, Fr. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 1-2, . (Fall 3:13)
7th Place Match
Donnie Abbott (Hot Springs) 1-2, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
126
1st Place - Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens
2nd Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
3rd Place - Cade Grill of Custer
4th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City
6th Place - Brendan Thompson of Rapid City Central
7th Place - John Updike of Douglas
8th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 5:52)
3rd Place Match
Cade Grill (Custer) 2-1, 8th. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead Deadwood) 1-2, Fr. (MD 13-5)
5th Place Match
Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 2-1, So. over Brendan Thompson (Rapid City Central) 3-3, So. (Dec 11-6)
7th Place Match
John Updike (Douglas) 1-2, So. over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:41)
132
1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead Deadwood
2nd Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas
3rd Place - Carter Buchheit of Hemingford
4th Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
5th Place - Dennis Vogl of Crawford
6th Place - Cody Homan of Hill City
7th Place - Jay-Que Vrooman of Rapid City Central
8th Place - Sam Jackson of Custer
1st Place Match
Carson Pinske (Lead Deadwood) 3-0, Sr. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 2-1, Fr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 2-1, Jr. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 1-2, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 2-1, Jr. over Cody Homan (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 1:08)
7th Place Match
Jay-Que Vrooman (Rapid City Central) 3-3, 8th. over Sam Jackson (Custer) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:20)
138
1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish
2nd Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas
3rd Place - Tyler Arnold of Hill City
4th Place - Brennan Hanes of Custer
5th Place - Chayden Miller of Little Wound
6th Place - Drew Hanson of Hill City
7th Place - Sterling Sword of Custer
8th Place - Justin Davis of Hemingford
1st Place Match
Max Sailor (Spearfish) 3-0, So. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Arnold (Hill City) 2-1, Sr. over Brennan Hanes (Custer) 1-2, Jr. (For.)
5th Place Match
Chayden Miller (Little Wound) 2-3, Jr. over Drew Hanson (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 1:49)
7th Place Match
Sterling Sword (Custer) 1-2, So. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 0-3, Sr. (For.)
145
1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer
3rd Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County Ranchers
4th Place - Isaiah Bryner of Hemingford
5th Place - Trinity Brady of Lead Deadwood
6th Place - Devon Arends of Rapid City Central
7th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More
8th Place - Daniel Gleason of Douglas
1st Place Match
Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 3-0, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 2-1, Jr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
Jesse McCann (Harding County Ranchers) 2-1, Sr. over Isaiah Bryner (Hemingford) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Trinity Brady (Lead Deadwood) 3-2, Sr. over Devon Arends (Rapid City Central) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 3:39)
7th Place Match
Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 1-2, So. over Daniel Gleason (Douglas) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
152
1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer
2nd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas
3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish
4th Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Rope Anders of Crawford
6th Place - Jacob Washburn of Hot Springs
7th Place - Zach Hale of Rapid City Stevens
8th Place - Tekuani Maestas of Red Cloud Indian School
1st Place Match
Chance Grill (Custer) 3-0, Sr. over Colton Jackson (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 2-1, So. over Domenic Lucero (Lead Deadwood) 2-3, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Rope Anders (Crawford) 2-1, Jr. over Jacob Washburn (Hot Springs) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
7th Place Match
Zach Hale (Rapid City Stevens) 1-2, Jr. over Tekuani Maestas (Red Cloud Indian School) 1-4, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
160
1st Place - Levi Mines of Custer
2nd Place - Jesse Jankord of St. Thomas More
3rd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
4th Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud Indian School
5th Place - Jayden Alexander of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer
7th Place - Jason Palmgren of Spearfish
8th Place - Gabe Acevedo of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
Levi Mines (Custer) 3-0, Sr. over Jesse Jankord (St. Thomas More) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
Caleb McGregor (Newell) 4-2, Fr. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match
Jayden Alexander (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, So. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 1-2, So. (Fall 4:42)
7th Place Match
Jason Palmgren (Spearfish) 1-2, Fr. over Gabe Acevedo (Rapid City Central) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:36)
170
1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer
2nd Place - Kogen Yamamoto of Red Cloud Indian School
3rd Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish
4th Place - Tanner Ellefson of Douglas
5th Place - Ryan Wright of Douglas JV
6th Place - Connor Roberts-X of Douglas JV
7th Place - Jeremiah Cottier of Pine Ridge
1st Place Match
Micaiah Grace (Custer) 3-0, Jr. over Kogen Yamamoto (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 2-1, Jr. over Tanner Ellefson (Douglas) 0-2, Sr. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
Ryan Wright (Douglas JV) 2-1, So. over Connor Roberts-X (Douglas JV) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
7th Place Match
Jeremiah Cottier (Pine Ridge) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)
182
1st Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More
2nd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead Deadwood
3rd Place - Jarret Woodward of Custer
4th Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs
5th Place - Damon Aguilar of Rapid City Central
6th Place - Kollby Houdek of Hill City
7th Place - Shilo Yellow Boy of Red Cloud Indian School
8th Place - Tokahe Yellow Hair of Pine Ridge
1st Place Match
Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 3-0, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead Deadwood) 4-2, So. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
Jarret Woodward (Custer) 2-1, Sr. over Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 5:51)
5th Place Match
Damon Aguilar (Rapid City Central) 6-1, Fr. over Kollby Houdek (Hill City) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:23)
7th Place Match
Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, So. over Tokahe Yellow Hair (Pine Ridge) 0-3, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)
195
1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Bryce Running Hawk of Hay Springs
3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer
4th Place - Braxton Big Crow of Little Wound
5th Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud Indian School
6th Place - Richard Long of Harding County Ranchers
7th Place - Ken Good Crow of Pine Ridge
8th Place - Lucus Pourier of Little Wound
1st Place Match
Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 3-0, Sr. over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 2:19)
3rd Place Match
Ty Dailey (Custer) 2-1, So. over Braxton Big Crow (Little Wound) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud Indian School) 3-2, Fr. over Richard Long (Harding County Ranchers) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:05)
7th Place Match
Ken Good Crow (Pine Ridge) 1-2, . over Lucus Pourier (Little Wound) 0-5, Fr. (For.)
220
1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish
2nd Place - Cade Payne of Hemingford
3rd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
4th Place - Mason Finsterwalder of Douglas
5th Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County Ranchers
7th Place - Marcus Broken Nose of Pine Ridge
1st Place Match
Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 3-0, Jr. over Cade Payne (Hemingford) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:42)
3rd Place Match
Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 1-1, So. over Mason Finsterwalder (Douglas) 1-2, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens) 2-1, So. over Grey Gilbert (Harding County Ranchers) 0-2, 8th. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
Marcus Broken Nose (Pine Ridge) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)
285
1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead Deadwood
2nd Place - Connor Braun of Douglas
3rd Place - Boston Goodsell of Hemingford
4th Place - Jared Cline of Hill City
5th Place - Lucas Blue Legs of Pine Ridge
6th Place - Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas JV
7th Place - Tyler Two Crow of Pine Ridge
8th Place - Wesly weston of Little Wound
1st Place Match
Rob Lester (Lead Deadwood) 5-0, Jr. over Connor Braun (Douglas) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:57)
3rd Place Match
Boston Goodsell (Hemingford) 2-1, Sr. over Jared Cline (Hill City) 1-2, Jr. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
Lucas Blue Legs (Pine Ridge) 2-1, . over Malik Ahmed-Hosie (Douglas JV) 1-2, So. (Fall 0:48)
7th Place Match
Tyler Two Crow (Pine Ridge) 1-2, . over Wesly weston (Little Wound) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:56)