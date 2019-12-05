The Custer Wildcats advanced from also-run territory to top-five terrain in last season’s Class B State Wrestling Tournament, vaulting from a 22nd finish in 2018 to a fifth-place spot on the podium in 2019, a substantial leap up the ladder.
And one that Custer coach Jared Webster hopes is but the first of many high place finishes for his program.
“We have our goals, and I think we can do a little better than we have done in the past,” Webster said of his 11th year heading up the Wildcat program. “We are expecting big things and planning on being up there quite high if we can stay healthy and be ready to compete at the end of the year. Last year we had a tough team and we lost a couple of kids--Chance Grill (3rd at 152) and Levi Mines (3rd at 160)—but we have kids that have stepped right up and I think this team could be even tougher.”
Though Custer returns only three seniors this season, Brennan Hanes (20-13, 7th at 138 at State), Irail Griffin (36-18, 7th, 145) and Micaiah Grace (45-10, 8th, 170), the trio is quality-tested and expected to step into leadership roles for the young Wildcat squad.
“Our seniors are providing great leadership,” Webster said. “They are kids that have their goals set and are very excited about the year and that kind of enthusiasm carries over to the team.”
Big things are expected from another returning state place winner, sophomore Logan Graf (50-8, 4th, 106) though the team’s top placer at last year’s state tournament in Rapid City, Jacob Brunner, has moved away (Puerto Rico).
“Jacob will be a hard one to replace, but we have a lot of kids that were behind him and the other kids last year, and they have grown up and filled out,” Webster said. “We went one/two at some weights in a lot of tournaments, and it will fun to see what they can do this year.”
Potential point producers for the Wildcats this season include state qualifiers Jonathan Lewis (9th grader, 29-16 at 126 last season) and Cade Grill (9th, 34-21 at 132), Dossen Elmore (So, 20-13 at 152) and Mikael Grace (So, 27-10 at 113).
“Mikael Grace was behind Brunner last year, and a lot of times they were one/two so it will be exciting to see what he is able to do this year,” Webster said. “And you will see a lot of other younger kids who have been working out all summer, and I think you will see a lot of good things out of those kids.
Improving upon last year’s stellar season will not come easily come State tournament time in Sioux Falls (Feb. 27-29). Defending champions return in 9 of the 14 weight classes and in the team race, defending champion Canton returns 12 state qualifiers (and multiple-time champions, 3X state champion Kellyn March (132, 53-0) and 2X titlist Braden Sehr (126, 57-1) while Winner, last year’s 2nd place squad, returns three state champions.
Custer kicks off the 2019/20 wrestling season this weekend hosting numerous area teams in the annual Custer Invite (Friday, 3 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.).
CLASS B PREVIEW:
PHILIP SCOTTIES
Head coach – Matt Donnelly (25th year).
Last season team placement – 8th.
Returning state qualifiers – Thane Simons (8th grade, 106), Jadyn Coller (11th, 126), Blair Blasius (9th, 132), McCoy Peterson (10th, 138), Cody Donnelly (11th, 182), Burk Blasius (8th grader, 113), Colby Fitch (Sr, 160), Victor Dennis (Sr, 195).
State placers – Thane Simons (8th grade, 30-17, 8th at 106), Jadyn Coller (11th, 35-2, 2nd at 126), Blair Blasius (9th, 23-7, 5th at 132), McCoy Peterson (10th, 26-4, 6th at 138), Cody Donnelly (11th, 34-6, 5th at 182).
Top prospects – Kipp Cordes (8th grade, 106).
Coach’s comment – “From 106 to 152, we will be real solid, and then we will have a little gap and will be strong at 195 again. At 220 and heavyweight we will be open in that we just don’t have any big bodies. We have two seniors and a couple juniors and that’s about it. We don’t always have the top kids to be honest. We have hard-working kids who are hard-nosed country kids who want to do their best. Our kids are grinders. We don’t have a lot of state champions but kids who backdoor in, and that’s who we are.”
BENNETT COUNTY WARRIORS
Head Coach – Brent Ireland (5 years).
Last season – 20th.
Returning state qualifiers – Mason Heath (9th, 152), Jared Harris (Sr, 126), Weston Ireland (Sr, 160).
State placers – Jared Harris (Sr, 4th, 126), Weston Ireland (Sr, 6th, 160).
Coach’s comment – “In addition to those mentioned, I think we have four or five kids that have a great shot at qualifying for state, and I think we will have four or five kids battling for a state place by season’s end. We have added six new faces to our program which should give us the numbers to be able to potentially fill all 14 weight classes and which should keep us competitive in most of our duals.”
FAITH LONGHORNS
Head coach – Martie Haines.
Last season – T-40th.
Returning state qualifiers – None.
Roster – Trey Fuller (Fr, 126), Tayson Jones (So, 138), Brody Bachman (Jr, 152), Hugh Groves (Sr, 160).
Season Prospects – Faith does not have a schedule posted on SDHSAA website, though with but four wrestlers listed on the trackwrestling website, the Longhorns will likely be participating in a limited schedule.
HARDING COUNTY RANCHERS
Head coach – Casey Olson (3 years).
Last season – T-40th.
Returning state qualifiers – Grey Gilbert (9th grader, 220).
State placers – None last season though returnee Sam Adams was a 3rd place finisher in 2018.
Returning letter winners – Junior Richard Long.
Newcomers – 8th grader Clancy Adolph and 9th grader Cade Costello.
Coach’s comment – “Sam Adams was out with a knee injury last year, but had placed third in state the year before and is looking strong for this season. We expect to see him place high in state once again. Grey Gilbert qualified for state last year, but fell short of placing but we expect him to medal this year. Richard Long is out right now with an injury but we're looking forward to him competing late in the season. Clancy Adolph and Cade Costello are new to our varsity team and young. We expect to see a lot of improvement in them throughout the year.”
HILL CITY RANGERS
Head coach – Nick Ferguson.
Last season – 39th.
Returning state qualifiers – Braden Weiss (So, 106).
State placers – None.
Possible returnees – Hunter Way (Jr, 126), Jaxon Johnson (Jr, 132), Wyatt Fleming (So, 138), Kolby Houdek (Jr, 182), Madesi Stedman (Jr, 220), Jared Cline (Sr, 285).
HOT SPRINGS BISON
Head coach – Ray Ringstmeyer (10th year).
Returning state qualifiers – Senior TeeJay Atwood (170), junior Marcus Harkless (220), senior Caleb Jaciejewski (285).
State placers – None.
Top prospects – 8th graders Jonathan Pellicotte and Caleb Rickenbach, and sophomores Xavier Wright and Keaton Bissonnette.
Coach’s comment – “Other than those listed, we will have to rely heavily on some newcomers to fill some slots, and that is unknown at this time. We have a lot of work to do to live up to ‘Wrestling-Bison’ standards. The kids always work hard so the main focus to start will be mental edge and competitiveness.”
LEAD-DEADWOOD GOLDDIGGERS
Head coach – Philip Thomas (1st year).
Last season – 21st.
Returning state qualifiers – Jacob Harris (Jr, 120), Max Johnson (Sr, 126), Pratt Williams (Sr, 160), Cody Rakow (Jr, 182), Rob Lester (Sr, 285).
State placers – Rob Lester, a 5th place at 285.
NEWELL IRRIGATORS
Head coach – Mike Phelps.
Last season – T-40th.
Returning state qualifiers – None.
Roster – Blaise McGregor (7th, 106), Charlie Clements (8th, 106), Patrick Hamling (Sr, 120), Chase VanDerBoom (So, 126), Garrett Winkler (So, 132), Mick King (Jr, 138), Caleb McGregor (So, 182).
RED CLOUD CRUSADERS
Head coach – Clay Leonard.
Last season – T-40th.
Returning state qualifiers – None.
Roster – Juniors Chihaya Yamamoto, Shilo Yellow Boy; sophomores Stryker Clifford, Melissa Clinchers, Brandon Scherich, Wazi Thunder Hawk; 8th grader Riley Richards; 7th graders Giada Scherich, Julian Wolfe.
ST. THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS
Head coach – Nick Durham (12th year).
Last season – T-40th.
Returning state qualifier – Tyson Durham (113).
State placers – None.
Top prospects – Seniors Jesse Jankord, Logan Sauder.
Coach’s comment – “We will be led by our two seniors, Jesse Jankord and Logan Sauder, working to make it to the big dance. We are a young team as Luke Bodine our only junior, and then we have four freshmen, John Aberle, Jed Crisafulli, Connor Adams and Tyson Durham that we are hoping to make an impact on the varsity team.”