When you win a state title like Canton did this season, there’s power and balance. That was certainly the case this season for the C-Hawks as they led the Class 11A All-State football picks with five selections.
Those five came from about each position — offensive backfield, offensive line, defensive linebacker, defensive secondary and special teams.
Canton, which blasted Lennox 46-8 in the 11A title game last month, was led by running back Kayden Verley (also at placekicker), junior offensive lineman Zach Richardson and seniors, linebacker Shaeden Scheidt and defensive back Isaac Dietzenbach.
Locally, Custer's Dathon Elmore and Belle Fourche's Kelby Olson showed their speed and versatility to also earn first-team honors. Elmore earned honors as a defensive back and Olson as a special teams player.
Elmore, a 5-foot-8, 161-pound seniors, finished with 84 tackles, 54 unassisted, 30 assisted, two tackles for loss and six interceptions for 180 yards, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries. For his career, he finished with 154 solo tackles and 94 assisted tackles.
“Dathon did it all for us as our quarterback, safety, return specialist and everything else we asked him to do,” Custer coach David Williams said. “Some would say that a safety should not be making that many tackles for us; where are your linebackers? But he gets to plays so fast and reacts so quickly, he ends up making the tackle or helps with it. We didn’t even key how many passes he contested throughout the year. He is the real deal.”
Olson, a 6-2, 175-pound senior, was a strong all-around player for the Broncs tis season and in his career. A 2018 all-state kick returner for Belle Fourche, this season he punted 24 times for 793 yards, 11 kickoff returns for 340 yards and two TDs, seven punt returns for 84 yards and one score.
Offensively this season he had 782 yards rushing for 10 TDs and 21 catches for 438 yards and five scores. He also had 79 tackles, 11 for a loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In his career he ran for 1,912 yards (25 TDs), 36 receptions for 615 yards and six scores. He had 174 career tackles, 11 for loss, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.
“Kelby is our most complete player,” Belle Fourche coach Scott Slotten. “He is a home run threat at all time. He was a playmaker on special teams as well, a constant threat to score from special teams. He was always flying down on the kickoff and making tackles.”
Tea Area also had five first-team picks — one on offense, three on defense and another on special teams — while runner-up Lennox had four first-team selections — three on the offensive side, as did Dell Rapids — one offense and three defense.
Other First Team Offense
Quarterback – Tyler Tappe, Sr., 6-2, 175, Madison.
Tappe was the engine for the Bulldog offense, Madison head coach Max Hodgen said. He completed 202-of-324 attempts for 2,227 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. For his career, he was 356-of-597 for 4,144 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Quarterback – Josh Arlt, Sr., 6-0, 185, Lennox.
No information was made available.
Fullback/H-back – Cooper Maras, Sr., 6-1, 210, West Central.
The big bruising fullback for the Trojans finished the season with 370 yards rushing and four touchdowns and catching 24 passes. On defense, he finished with 24 tackles and five interceptions.
Running back – Kayden Verley, Sr., 6-0, 190, Canton.
A three-year starter at running back for the Trojans, Verley was unstoppable on offense running and throwing the football. He finished with 1,394 yards rushing on 173 carries for 19 TDs and completed 28-of-54 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 127 yards and two scores, 1,905 yards from scrimmage and 2,462 all-purpose yards. In his career, he rushed for 3,224 and had 448 yards passing for 4,339 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns, and a state record 511 points.
Running back – Joey Headrick, Sr., 5-9, 150, Tea Area.
A first-year starter at running back, Headrick finished the season with 848 yards on the ground for the Titans on 135 carries and 11 scores. He also caught 22 passes for 341 yards and two TDs.
Wide receiver – Caleb Metcalf, Sr., 6-1, 185, Lennox.
No information was made available.
Wide receiver – Logan Ellingson, Sr., 5-11, 150, Dell Rapids.
A 2018 all-stater at wide receiver, Ellingson finished the season with 34 receptions for 708 yards, good for 21 yards a catch, and six touchdowns. He also carried the football eight times for 84 yards and one score. A two-year starter for the Quarriers, he had 69 catches for 1,632 yards (24 yards per catch) and 16 TDs.
Tight end — Zach Witte, Sr., 6-6, 225, Sioux Falls Christian
Witte moved over from tackle this past season and was a big offensive threat, catching 35 passes for 534 yards and eight touchdowns for the Chargers. “Zach made an amazing transition to tight end,” said Christian coach Jared Smith.
Lineman – Cody Brown, Sr., 6-4, 264, Madison
A two-way starter, Brown was a force on the offensive line for the Bulldogs. On defense, he had 92 tackles (39 solo, 53 assisted), 16 tackles for a loss and six quarterback sacks. He had 107 tackles in his career.
Lineman – Drew Van Regenmorter, Sr., 6-2, 205, Dell Rapids.
Van Regenmorter was a two-year starter for the Quarriers on the offensive line.
Lineman – Austin Metivier, Sr., 6-0, 275, Lennox.
No information was made available.
Lineman – Tadd Green, Sr., 6-2, 215, Dakota Valley.
A three-year starter, Green helped anchor an offensive line that helped the Panthers average over 300 yards a game rushing in the last two seasons.
Lineman – Zach Richardson, Sr., 6-3, 250, Canton
Richardson helped the Canton offense gain 2,952 yards rushing and 740 yards passing and did not give up a quarterback sack. On defense, he had 118 tackles, three sacks and four forced fumbles. In his career he played every position on the offensive line and helped the offense gain 10,125 yards in three seasons.
Defense
Defensive end – Luke Rettedal, Jr., 6-0, 230, Tea Area
Rettedal, in his first year as a starter for the Titans, finished with 53 tackles, 24 unassisted and 29 assisted. He had 1.5 quarterback sacks, eight tackles for losses and two pass breakups.
Defensive end – Braeden Wright, Sr., 6-3, 220, Dakota Valley.
Wright had 50 tackles, 20 unassisted and 30 assisted tackles and 14 tackles for a loss (54 yards), four QB sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also caught seven passes offensively for 94 yards and one score. He finished with 76 tackles in two seasons and 17.5 tackles for a loss.
Defensive tackle – Kaleb Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 195, Lennox.
No information was made available.
Defensive tackle – Cody Schultz, Jr., 6-3, 240, Dell Rapids.
A two-year starter at defensive tackle, Schultz finished with 71 tackles, one for a loss this season and 97 tackles in his two seasons.
Linebacker – Shaeden Scheidt, Sr., 6-0, 200, Canton
The C-Hawks fullback on offense, Scheidt also dominated on defense as he finished with 94 tackles, 14 for loss, eight quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, two passes defended and one blocked punt. He also ran for 585 yards and nine TDS. In his career, he had 278 tackles, 29 for loss and 10.5 QB sacks, rushing for 1,408 yards on offense.
Linebacker – PJ Parmalee, Sr., 6-0, 200, Tea Area
Parmalee, who has started at middle linebacker for three years for the Titans, had 83 tackles, 33 unassisted and 50 assisted this season, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks. In four seasons, he finished with 283 tackles (89 unassisted and 194 assisted tackles), 32 for loss.
Linebacker – Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr., 5-11, 190, Tri-Valley.
Ibrahim finished with 74 tackles and had one interception this season. Offensively, he ran for 550 yards and six TDs, catching 10 passes for 220 yards and four scores.
Linebacker – Coby Maeschen, Jr., 6-3, 215, Dell Rapids.
An honorable mention all-stater as a sophomore, Maeschen finished 2019 with 106 tackles, one for a loss and four interceptions. In two seasons, he has 239 tackles, one sack, three for a loss, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Defensive back – Derek Eidsness, Jr., 6-2, 175, West Central.
Offensively, Eidsness ran for 1,026 yards and nine TDs and helped lead the Trojans in the defensive backfield.
Defensive back – Joe Walnofer, Sr., 6-2, 175, Tea Area.
Walnofer finished with 67 tackles, 40 unassisted, 27 assisted and had seven interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2019. For his career, he finished with 167 tackles (67 unassisted, 90 assisted), 11 interceptions and 11 pass breakups. As a receiver in 2019, he caught 11 passes for 53 yards and one score.
Defensive back – Isaac Dietzenbach, Sr., 6-10, 180, Canton.
Dietzenbach finished with 36 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one forced fumble and 15 passes defended in 2019. He also had 426 yards rushing and 15 catches for 10 TDs. In his career, he had 162 tackles, 10 for loss, 3.5 QB sacks, five forced fumbles and 14 passes defended.
Special teams
Kicker – Verley
As a kicker, Verley had a 54.2 average on kickoffs and was a state-record 43-of-43 points after touchdown kicks. He was a 2018 all-state punter.
Punter – Kaden Johnson, Jr., 5-9, 155, Tea Area.
Johnson, the team’s third running back, punted 36 times this season for 1,327 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per punt. In his career, he had 64 punts for 2,295 yards, averaging 35.9 yards.
Special teams player – Max McCulloch, Sr., 6-4, 210, Milbank.
McCulloch had 10 punt returns for 153 yards and also played offensively and defensively. He finished with 1,999 career receiving yards on 80 catches for 15 TDs.
Honorable Mention
Micaich Grace, Sr., Custer; Jackson Tyndall, Sr., Belle Fourche; Will Daughtery, Sr., Lennox; Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Jr., Todd County; Noah Randall, Sr., Dell Rapids; Caden Hank, Sr., Tea Area; Sam Stahl, Sr., Canton; Carter Sandholm, Jr., West Central; Zach Brady, Soph., Vermillion; Haden Mandel, Sr., Lennox; Evan Foster, Jr., Dakota Valley.