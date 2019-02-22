Custer/Edgemont wrestler Levi Mines had a goal of being the first two-time state champion in school history.
Last season he fell short to the eventual state champion in the 152-pound weight class in the semifinals, Faulkton Area's Alex Aesoph, which made the senior's goal of winning more than one state title impossible.
That hasn't stopped him from making the most out of his senior season.
Mines advanced to the semifinals in the 160-pound class again Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. He topped Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area in the first round in a 8-3 decision, and then got past Weston Ireland of Bennett County in the quarterfinals by fall 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the bout.
"It feels good, it’s exciting because the possibility of winning state is really nice. I’ve envisioned myself winning state, so that’s been my main goal," Mines said. "I’ve always wanted to be a two-time state champ and it didn’t happen last year. It put a fire in my stomach to win this year and that hasn’t quit."
Mines will face Lucas Bietz from Parkston in the semifinals. The wins improved his record to 36-3 on the season.
"I don’t really know anything about him other than he’s a good wrestler," he said. "I think I have to push the pace, work mostly on my feet because that’s what I’m best at."
Mines wasn't the only Custer/Edgemont wrestler who advanced to the semifinals. Chance Grill also went through in the 152-pound weight class.
He said it doesn't matter to him if he wins a individual state title, as long as he can help the Wildcats make up some ground in the standings on the second day of the tournament.
"It’s not over yet, I have to bring everything plus more in the second day," Grill said. "I don’t think I’m more important than the team and I want to try to help the team out as best I can."
Custer/Edgemont sits in third place after one day of the tournament with 52 points, behind Winner Area, which has 61.5 points, and Canton, which has a big lead with 109 points.
Philip Area sits in fourth with 47 points and McCook Central/Montrose rounds out the top five with 44.5 points.
Other western South Dakota teams included: Burke/Gregory, which is tied for seventh with 43 points, Bennett County is in 15th with 26 points, Hot Springs is tied for 17th with 24 points, Lead-Deadwood is 21st with 21 points, Lyman is 32nd with nine points, St. Thomas More and Harding County are tied for 36th with four points and Hill City is 39th with three points.
Grill beat out Jason Hammer from Canton in the first round by fall 1:15 into the match and topped Ty Namanny from Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes in a 3-2 decision. He'll face Trevor Peters from Winner Area in the semifinals.
"God helped me out quite a bit. I just tried to do what I had to do," he said. "Coach said just wrestle your match and things will work out."
The win improved his record to 47-2 on the season. Last season he didn't place at the state tournament, and this year the senior has his eyes not only on making the podium, but on claiming the 152-pound title.
The key, he said, will be in his mindset and treating the state tournament like any other big invitational.
"It's gone really good. The coaches have been helping me out quite a bit," he said. "I’ve tried to work out hard and make sure things aren’t lacking. It’s just another tournament, it’s smaller than half the tournaments I’ve gone to this year, so it’s just another tournament."
Action continues today, with place matches starting at 4 p.m. and championship matches beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Other local athletes to make it to the semifinals were:
Logan Graf, Custer/Edgemont, 106 pounds; Jacob Brunner, Custer/Edgemont, 113 pounds; Kaden Kesier, Winner Area, 120 pounds; Jadyn Coller, Philip Area, 126 pounds; Carson Pinske, Lead-Deadwood, 132 pounds; Blair Blasius, Philip Area, 132 pounds; Wyatt Turnquist, Winner Area, 138 pounds; McCoy Peterson, Philip Area, 138 pounds; Hunter Peterson, Philip Area, 145 pounds; Trevor Peters, Winner Area, 152 pounds; Sam Kruger, Winner Area, 160 pounds; Garrett Heil, Hot Springs, 195 pounds and Rob Lester, Lead-Deadwood, 285 pounds.