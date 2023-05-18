BELLE FOURCHE — Smoke from wildfires in Alberta, Canada filled the air in the center of the nation at Thursday’s Region 8A Track and Field Meet.

The coaches and student-athletes were nevertheless happy to be outdoors on a dry, warm day.

Custer made the most of the opportunity as it swept the region with titles in the boys and girls competitions for the second straight season.

Wildcats head coach Karen Karim liked what she saw from her team at Lou Graslie Field, particularly from athletes on the bubble of qualifying for next week's state track meet in Sioux Falls.

“They’re punching their ticket to the state meet and that’s good for us,” Karim said. “It’s been a rough season, weather wise, so to get a couple of nice days this week has been huge for us.”

The Custer boys finished with 186 points to claim the top spot over Belle Fourche (157.5). The Wildcat girls racked up 192.5 points to cruise past the second-place Broncs (112).

Karim said the next challenge is for the coaching staff to put athletes in the right spots to succeed at State.

“This was a good final test for our kids (before State),” she said. “Now we have to decide where to put people to score the most points that we can. Hopefully we’ve got them ready to go be at their best at the state meet.”

Wildcat winners in boys individual track events included Danny Immormino in the 100-meter dash (11.26 seconds), Drew Lehman in the 1600 (4:39.94) and Mical Grace in the 110 hurdles (17.06) and 300 hurdles (43.98),

Wildcat boys field winners included Coppola Colton in shot put (43 feet, 8.75 inches), Carter Tennyson in high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Kincade Lehman in long jump (20 feet, 0.75 inches) and triple jump (42 feet, 8.25 inches).

Custer boys relay winners included the 4x100 relay team of Immormino, Kincade Lehman, Roland Sedlacek and Blake Boyster (44.09), the 4x400 relay team of Sam Gaulke, Lehman, Gage Grohs and Boyster (3:29.30) and the sprint medley relay team of Immormino, Gaulke, Grohs and Boyster (3:39.38),

Custer girls winners in track events included Jordyn Larsen in the 400 (1:01.01), Brit Wheeler in the 800 (2:23.83), Jayda Bennett in the 110 hurdles (16.08) and 300 hurdles (48.63) and the 4x400 team of Taylor Busch, Rachel Miklos, Paige Fitzler and Alice Sedlacek (4:17.69).

Ciana Stiefel brought home the Wildcats' lone victory in the field with a convincing jump in the pole vault at 11 feet, 2 inches.

The Broncs left the meet content with a second-place finish against their dominant rivals from the Southern Hills, and Belle Fourche head coach Joshua Schleusner hopes the strong performances carry over into State.

“Our relays are really performing strong this year,” Schleusner said. “In individual events, aside from Sawyer Clarkson and Mataya Ward, we’ve got a lot of kids on the bubble. It’s unfortunate the weather has played games with us this year, but it hasn’t taken away from our kids putting in work and giving it their all.”

Broncs boys winners included Lane Krautschun in the 800 (2:01.32), Clarkson in the 3200 (10:29.71) and Gunner Geib in discus (141 feet, 7 inches).

Clarkson served as a pace-runner in the 3200 to try and get his younger brother Lennon Clarkson to qualify for State. The senior Gonzaga signee embraced his role as a coach on the field Thursday, and said he was focused on helping his teammates join him in Sioux Falls.

“Our coaches need our help whenever we can help,” he said. “It’s hard to time six or seven kids with one watch. I actually love helping get times, and it makes me think that one day I’d like to be a coach, for sure.”

Belle Fourche girls winners included the 4x100 relay team of Kailay Nowowiejski, Elinor Damberg, Victoria Brill and Mataya Ward (52.03), the 4x800 team of Misty Drieling, Rhys Pearson, Ava Allen and Lily Nore (10:32.24) and Ward in the triple jump (33 feet, 11 inches).

Lead-Deadwood’s Hallie Person claimed the top spot in the 1600 (5:40.41) and 3200 (12:33.43). The sophomore said she’s dealt with some health issues this season, but was proud of her performances at the region meet.

“It’s been a rough season,” Person said. “I just want to try and end the season on a positive note. This year has really been a working season for me because of some issues with dizziness. Getting back on track is kind of my goal (going into State).”

St. Thomas More’s Winston Prill took home the boys region pole vault title with a personal record of 14 feet, 1 inch. He hopes the mark unlocks a new level for him as he enters State against a wide open field.

“It’s been a rough season, but I’ve had some good jumps,” Prill said. “I finally just put it all together and got over what I needed to. That gives me a lot of momentum and a good mindset going into State.”

Other girls winners on the track included Rapid City Christian’s Brooke Montgomery in the 100 (13.06), STM’s Olivia Ogbozor in the 200 (26.56), the Hill City 4x200 team of Riley Wiese, Joy Anderson, Sara Dubois and Alaina Dean (1:50.25) and the Christian sprint medley relay team of Emma Malloy, Dakota Allmer, Olivia Kieffer and Taylor Harrelson (4:47.93).

Other girls field winners included Christian’s Kayla Dilka in shot put (38 feet, 3.5 inches) and discus (109 feet, 7 inches), Hot Springs’ Carlie DeBoer in high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and Christian’s Sadie Marshall in long jump (15 feet, 9 inches).

Other boys winners on the track included Lead-Deadwood’s James Burke in the 200 (23.94), Hot Springs’ Matt Close in the 400 (52.86) and the STM 4x200 team of Aidan Mason, Jon Paul Sullivan, Trevor Erlandson and Kolby Denke (1:35.94).