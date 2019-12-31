Custer teams win Chadron Classic titles

Both Custer boys' and girls' teams won the championships during the ninth annual Chadron Rotary George Watson Holiday Basketball Classic on Tuesday.

The Custer girls built a 19-11 halftime lead and went on to defeat Valentine, Neb., 36-17 for their title. Josey Wahlstrom led the Wildcats with 12 points and Kellyn Kortemeyer added 11 points, while also dominating the rebounding. Aluxyn Hollenbeck was Valentine’s top scorer with six points.

The boys’ championship game was more dramatic. Chadron, Neb., led 24-23 at halftime, but Custer was ahead 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter, went ahead by as many as 15 points and won 54-50.

There was lots of suspense during the final 2 ½ minutes when the Cardinals began fouling to send the Wildcats to the free-throw line. Custer missed five of its first six foul shots there, allowing Chadron to pull within five points with 38 seconds remaining.

Both Trevor Berry and Cooper Heusman hit 3-pointers for the Cards in the final 25 seconds to cut the deficit to 53-50 before time ran out.

Altogether, the Wildcats were nine of 19 from the line in the fourth period, but junior Dustyn Fish hit all four of his free shots to help save the day.