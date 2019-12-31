Custer teams win Chadron Classic titles

Both Custer boys' and girls' teams won the championships during the ninth annual Chadron Rotary George Watson Holiday Basketball Classic on Tuesday.
The Custer girls built a 19-11 halftime lead and went on to defeat Valentine, Neb., 36-17 for their title. Josey Wahlstrom led the Wildcats with 12 points and Kellyn Kortemeyer added 11 points, while also dominating the rebounding. Aluxyn Hollenbeck was Valentine’s top scorer with six points.
The boys’ championship game was more dramatic. Chadron, Neb., led 24-23 at halftime, but Custer was ahead 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter, went ahead by as many as 15 points and won 54-50.
There was lots of suspense during the final 2 ½ minutes when the Cardinals began fouling to send the Wildcats to the free-throw line. Custer missed five of its first six foul shots there, allowing Chadron to pull within five points with 38 seconds remaining.
Both Trevor Berry and Cooper Heusman hit 3-pointers for the Cards in the final 25 seconds to cut the deficit to 53-50 before time ran out.
Altogether, the Wildcats were nine of 19 from the line in the fourth period, but junior Dustyn Fish hit all four of his free shots to help save the day.
Jace Kelley, who sank six 3-pointers, led Custer with 19 points, Daniel Sedlacek added 13 and Fish 11.
Berry nailed five 3-pointers, three of them in the final quarter, while pacing the Cardinals with 21 points. Kristian Bartlett, who had three treys, contributed 13 points and Heusman scored 12.
Both Custer teams are now 5-3 for the season. The Chadron boys are 5-5.
Comet boys roll at by North Central in Big Bo Classic
The Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team ran past North Central 67-27 Tuesday in Wosley.
Rapid City Christian rolled from the start, leading 24-7 at the end of the first period and 49-16 at halftime.
Ethan Wipf led the Comets in scoring with 16 points, while Jack Roisum added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Terrance Asbridge also scored 10 points for Rapid City Christian. Mitch Heidecker also grabbed nine rebounds, while Payton Causey had six assists.
Bryce Beitelspacher led North Central, 2-2, with eight points.
The Comets, 3-0, host Hill City Friday at 7:30 p.m.