Custer wrestlers get sweep at Douglas

By Joe Kavanaugh Journal correspondent
The Custer Wildcats were the big winners at Thursday’s Douglas Triangular wrestling meet winning both dual matches, 51-15 over Chadron, and a 42-28 victory over the host Douglas Patriots.
Chadron split, posting a narrow 34-33 win over Douglas while the young Patriots squad, while competitive, dropped both dual matches.
With all three schools having multiple open spots — particularly in the upper weight divisions — the team scores were a bit deceiving as forfeits were plentiful and only seven of a possible 14 weight classes were contested in all three duals.
And quite competitively as Custer’s two victories were by 4-3 margins aided by double wins (both by fall) by Pierce Sword (39-11 on the season) and Irail Griffin (33-8). Sword had pins of Chadron’s Eric Vahrenkamp at (39 seconds) and Patriot Makenzie LeBlanc (2:54) at 120 pounds while Griffin had sticks of Chadron’s Kade Waggener (4:18) at 160, and Logan Bowden (1:19) of Douglas at 170.
“I knew the kids I was wrestling didn’t have the experience I have. So I knew they wouldn’t be able to handle if if I kept up my intensity level up and stayed aggressive,” said Griffin, currently ranked No. 4 in the South Dakota B ranks.
Chadron’s Kolby Denke and Rhett Cullers also recorded two wins as did Douglas sophomore Payton DeWitt (26-7, at 138 & 145). Among the two, an overtime decision (SV-1 4-2) over Chadron’s Daniel Wellnitz, a Nebraska Class B state qualifier last season in the most competitive match of the evening.
Knotted at 2-2, DeWitt notched a quick takedown in the first overtime period to notch the victory.
“I just kept thinking I have to score and could if I outhustled him,” DeWitt said. “I wanted to hit a fireman (carry), but I hit him with a duck-under because that’s what he gave me at that moment and was able to pull through.”
Douglas 7th grader Kale Crowser (19-10) doubled up as well at 113 with a late pin of Chadron’s Braden Underwood (5:44), and an 8-1 decision over Custer’s Dylan Beaver.
“Kale and Payton have probably been our most consistent wrestlers this year,” Patriot coach Sean Gholson said. “Tonight, we bumped both of them up a weight class just to get them a good match and get their conditioning going. All in all, I though the effort level of our younger guys — the Patriots have but two seniors on the roster — stood out. They are figuring it out and understanding that they can do this with this upper level kids.”
For a Custer squad that has been injury-riddled for much of the season and saw a high pre-season ranking fall precipitously because of it, the two wins were but one step toward getting healthy and preparing for a late season run to state.
“We have some guys coming off the injured list, and some others still out but we are coming back,” Custer coach Jared Webster said. “It’s great to have Jonathan Lewis back out on the mat (a freshman sporting a 15-3 record). We’ve been waiting a long time to get him back out there, and he looked good tonight. And there were a lot of young kids who stepped in tonight for guys that were out and avoided giving up pins, so I thought that was big for us. We are where we need to be, I believe. We need to get some kids healthier and take care of some little things and do a better job of finishing matches, but I like the effort I see.”
Custer will take part in the Belle Fourche Invitational Friday and Saturday while Douglas travels to Sturgis Brown next Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).