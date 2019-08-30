Still a year from high school, Hill City's Abby Cutler has some lofty goals coming off a top-10 finish at last year's state cross country meet.
The Rangers' eighth-grader started the season in form Friday at the Douglas Early Bird cross country meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.
Cutler, who finished 10th at state as a seventh-grader, took control down the stretch and easily won the girls' 5K race in a time of 18 minutes, 30.7 seconds.
"Coach (Joe Noyes) wanted us to start as a team and run together, but I knew I really wanted to do well and push myself, because I had been training hard all summer," Cutler said. "So when he said to break out, I just tried to go as fast as I could. I knew I was going to hurt, but I just kept going, and work pays off."
Custer's Mallory Delmont led for much of the race, before Cutler caught her with about one-half mile remaining. She dominated the race from that point on.
"I knew I needed to stick with her. I knew if I passed her too early, I probably wouldn't be able to keep up," she said. "I just needed to stay behind her. I had a little spur of energy, then I went in front of her and stayed there."
Delmont finished second in 18:43.78, followed by Hailey Uhre of Rapid City Stevens, Lizzy Escalante of Hill City in 19:10.13 and Alissa Wieman of Douglas in fifth place 19:21.08."I know they are faster than me; I don;t have as much just raw speed, so I need to start kicking it in faster and before they do so I can in front.
Cutler said she is excited about her future, still not in high school. She also looks for an even better finish at state in Huron Oct. 26.
"I'm going to shoot for higher. Obviously I want to win state, and I'm going to do the best that I can. We'll see how it goes," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
On the boys' side, Lucas Steiger made his move much earlier than Cutler, and cruised to the win in a time of 16:19.89, 26 seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Hayden Grosz.
"It's been a while since we have raced, a year since cross country, it was an easy start. We thought about the whole thing, to grind it out the whole time," Steiger said. "I felt in control of the race, in control of my body, and then I left nothing on the course."
Steiger said that taking the lead early is a costly mistake, so he stayed back and surveyed the competition, before breaking away.
"You want to hang out in the back and see who you are working with, and observe the crowd you are in," he said. "You can pretty much figure out who your competition is., then take the lead, I'd say after the first third of the race."
Ethan Roberts of Rapid City Christian was third at 16:47.60, followed by Cody Farland of St. Thomas More (16:49.93) and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish (16:53.97).
The hill at Prairie Ridge is where runners often fall back, and Steiger said you can't drop your mindset in the climb.
"You have to work your body and not think of it as a challenge, but something that you are going to overcome no matter what," Steiger said.
Steiger, who finished 17th last season at the state meet, said his individual goal is to make the top five. Most importantly, he said he just wants to get some big points for the team.
"We have a pretty young team, and I think we'll do really well," he said. "Over the course of this year we have a lot of people coming to mature. I'd say the seniors are finally getting it down, and we'll lead the team to state."