Hill City eighth-grader Abby Cutler was focused Friday during the RCAS Invitational cross country meet at Hart Ranch.
Cutler had her sights set on Lead-Deadwood's Sara Jones, another eighth-grader, even through Abigail Whitman of Laramie, Wyo., came in as the meet's two-time defending champion and led for much of the 5k race.
Cutler stayed ahead of Jones and passed Whitman on the final hill, cruising to the win, capturing the race in 18 minutes, 41.6 seconds, about six seconds ahead of Whitman and 10 seconds ahead of Jones.
"I had never seen the Laramie girl, so my main goal was to beat Sara (Jones) from Lead-Deadwood," said Cutler. "Sara is in my class, so I will be racing her at state. I knew she had been running fast all season. The whole race I was just thinking, 'Get Sara.' It just worked out that on that last hill I just passed her (Whitman) and finished as fast as I could."
Cutler said she felt good on the 5k course.
"I know this is a fast course and I really hadn't had a lot of competition this year," she said. "I wanted the competition, so I was really excited to run here."
Mallory Delmont of Custer was fourth at 19:00.9 and Halley Uhre of Rapid City Stevens was fifth at 19:07.3.
Stevens won the team title with 57 points, followed by Custer with 62 and Laramie with 68. Hill City was fourth in the 10-team scoring field with 137 points and Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) was fifth with 141 points.
The area runners are on the downhill part of the season, with about a month remaining until the state meet in Huron (Oct. 26). Cutler and the Rangers will get ready for state by competing in the Sturgis Invitational next week, followed by the Black Hills Conference meet in Belle Fourche and the regional meet in Pine Ridge.
"I am excited because in the next couple of weeks I am going to start tapering, slowing down on my mileage," she said. "It has been so many miles, I can't even believe my legs are doing it. But I'm feeling pretty good."
Mason Swingholm of Laramie came on strong down the stretch as well, winning the boys' 5k race in 16:28.1, to 16:33.3 for Aberdeen Central's Aaron Ryan, who led for much of the competition.
"Last year I ran a little faster than this year, but I didn't win, I got something like fourth or fifth," he said. 'I came here today and talked to my team, wanting to come out with a team win. We're really trying to pound that into our heads and not worry about our times."
Knowing the course is fast, Swingholm said he wanted to stay with the pack, but didn't want to get out in front too early. He waited until the final hill to make his move.
"I didn't want to burn out before the last mile," he said. "There were a couple of places I almost gave up, but I decided it was not worth it (giving up). In the end, I decided that I could not let him (Ryan) beat me because I had teammates that were relying on me. I want to win a state championship, so I am taking each meet like it is the state championship."
Jonathon Burkhalter of Bison was third in 16:54.0, followed by Daniel Street of Aberdeen Central at 16:59.6 and Hayden Grosz of Rapid City Stevens at 17:02.2.
Aberdeen Central, with three runners in the top seven, won the boys' team title with just 39 points, to 55 for Stevens. Laramie was third in the 12-team field with 91 points, followed by Sioux Falls Christian at 115 and Sturgis at 168.
For complete team scores and Top 20 individual results, see the scoreboard.
Many of the area runners will compete at the Sturgis Invitational next Thursday.