CWD draft action plan developed
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has developed a draft action plan to address Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer and elk herds across the state.
"Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a fatal brain disease found in deer, elk and moose herds," said Chad Switzer, GFP wildlife program administrator. "The disease has been confirmed within free-ranging deer and elk in Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Pennington counties. The draft action plan includes best management practices and suggestions for modified or new regulations to help slow the spread. We want to hear from resident and nonresident hunters, wildlife watchers, our neighbors and other outdoor enthusiasts about what their concerns are and how we can continue to improve the draft action plan."
GFP is focused on three main management objectives related to CWD: determine presence and absence in high surveillance areas, reduce the spread from known endemic areas, and provide information to help understand, support and participate in CWD management practices.
Individuals can comment on the CWD Draft Action Plan through May 5.
Submit comments via email to CWDActionPlan@state.sd.us or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501. Comments must include full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the draft plan, call 605.773.3387.
Upon completion of the public comment period, an updated plan will be presented to the GFP Commission on June 6 in Pierre.
For more information, contact Chad.Switzer@state.sd.us.
Custer State Park to host bluebird, bat house workshops
Custer State Park will host bluebird and bat house making workshops April 20. The bluebird house workshop will be at 10 a.m. and bat house workshop will be at 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for these workshops. Call the Park Office at (605) 255-4515 to register. Workshops will be at the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center (US Hwy 16A across from the State Game Lodge). Each family will make one house to take home with them. Each family is asked to bring a hammer with them. Space is limited.
A park entrance license is required to enter the park and can be purchased at the Park Office from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center.
For more information check the Custer State Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CusterStatePark/ or contact the Park Office at (605) 255-4515.
Wyoming governor asks for sage grouse public review
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is asking for public feedback to inform his review of Wyoming’s existing Greater Sage grouse Executive Order. Comments are due by May 1 and should be submitted to wgfd.hpp@wyo.gov. This is an extension of the comment period announced earlier this year at the Sage Grouse Implementation Team meeting.
“Wyoming has been leading in sage grouse management for more than a decade, and one of our hallmarks has been stability and predictability for all involved,” Governor Gordon said. “I intend to use the public’s feedback to inform my review and help identify areas where we can improve upon what is already working while keeping a steady course.”
The governor stressed that the primary elements of the State’s Core Area Strategy and protections for the bird will remain unchanged. The governor plans to re-issue a sage-grouse Executive Order, hoping to improve upon existing elements of the State’s approach to sage-grouse conservation with an eye toward continuing the legacy that has helped protect sage-grouse and its habitat in Wyoming since 2007.
“Sage grouse are an important species to Wyoming,” the governor said. “The State has a significant interest in seeing that the bird remains protected while allowing for responsible development.”