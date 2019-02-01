Four third period goals doomed the Rapid City Rush, as the Cincinnati Cyclones rolled to a 6-3 win Friday night in Cincinnati.
The Cyclones got the scoring started in the first period when Myles Powell got the puck by Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson 1 minute, 16 seconds into the game. He was assisted by Jesse Schultz and Eric Knodel.
Arvin Atwal added a goal for Cincinnati 6:17 into the second period on assists from DeVante Stephens and Pascal Aquin.
The second period ended with the Cyclones leading 2-0.
Cincinnati struck again early in the third when Schultz scored off assists from Powell and Tobie Bisson less than two minutes into the period. It would get another goal from Powell with just over 10 minutes to go on assists from Schultz and Alex Wiedman.
Rapid City got into the mix just moments later when Darby Llewellyn scored an unassisted goal. Riley Weselowski followed up with a goal just four minutes later with help from Shaquille Merasty and Josh Elmes.
The Rush weren't done, as they cut the lead to one with another Llewellyn goal with under five minutes remaining on assists from Justin Faryna and Tyler Poulson.
That would be as close as the Rush got. Cincinnati scored a empty net goal with under two minutes to go from Wiedman with an assist form Powell and then added another goal with less than a minute to play from Ben Johnson on a assist from Stephens.
Rapid City, 17-24-4-3 with 41 points, faces the Fort Wayne Komets tonight at 5:30 p.m.