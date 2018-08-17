Golf is a pretty simple game for those who consistently find the middle of fairways off the tee, lazers iron shots to within 15 or 20 feet hole after hole, and drain a few putts as well.
Rapid City Stevens junior Ben Daane put that formula impressively on display on Thursday carding a nifty, three-under 69 to easily capture medalist honors at the West River Open golf tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Daane’s impressive round was four shots better than teammate Jonah Swartz (73) and five better than Aberdeen Central’s Ethan Vikander, who opened the season by taking top-honors at the Warrior-Lynx Invite in Sioux Falls on Monday — Daane was a shot back (73-74). Raider senior Ryan Nolan (76) claimed fourth while teammate Adam Salter (78) shared fifth with Spearfish sophomore Sam Grout.
Daane’s effort helped to propel Stevens to the team title with a four-man aggregate total of 296 strokes, a strong, early season, sub-300 par effort on the typically, tough, Meadowbrook layout.
Spearfish finished second (322), followed by Aberdeen Central (327), Sturgis (340), Rapid City Central (355), and Pierre (359).
Electing to hit irons off the tee in lieu of driver, and relying on a solid iron game rather than the big stick, proved to be a winning formula for Daane.
“You can really attack this course even with hitting irons off the tee,” said Daane, an 18th-place finisher in last year’s state tournament. “I like to hit three and four irons off the tee and make sure I get it in the fairway. You can usually hit it to within 150 yards which is a comfortable iron distance for me.”
Nor did it hurt that Daane overcame one of only two blemishes on his card — a lip-out two-foot bogey on No. 15, with a quick, comeback birdie on No. 16 by rolling in a slick downhill 15-footer.
“After the bogey on 15, I told myself to get it together and birdie the last three holes,” Daane said. “I didn’t do that, but that birdie on 16 was huge for me. I really focused on reading the putt and was able to roll it in for birdie.
The West River Open team win followed up a solid effort at the Warrior-Lynx invite in which the Raiders shared the top spot with Sioux Falls O’Gorman. And an indication that a veteran Stevens squad with all five players back from last year’s state team that finished second, a shot behind O’Gorman.
“Ben and Jonah both played great,” Raider coach Nick Rotella said. “Ben is a junior and Jonah is a sophomore, so it’s nice to see some of the younger kids come into their own today. And it’s always nice to see players step up and pick up the slack when one of the top players has an off day, and we were still able to finish under 300. We have three seniors this year, two juniors and a sophomore, and all of them have plenty of experience. They have put in the work during the summer and are playing well.”
A veteran Spearfish squad demonstrated considerable balance — five players between 78 and 82, led by Grout — to finish second, a nice follow-up to a solid fourth-place performance in Sioux Falls on Monday.
“We have some guys who have been on the team since they were seventh graders, so we have a of experience and this should be a fun year,” Spartan coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “We should be competitive not only in the Black Hills area, but across the state, too.”