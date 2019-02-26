Black Hills State University head football coach John Reiners has announced the hiring of Mitch Dahlen as the new offensive coordinator, as well as a handful of other staff changes.
Dahlen comes to BHSU from Boise State University, where he was the assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach. Prior to his stint with the Broncos, Dahlen was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two years at the College of Idaho after spending one season as the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the NAIA program.
Dahlen started his collegiate career at the University of Utah. He concluded his playing time at Southern Utah University, where he also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in business management.
In addition to the hiring of Dahlen to the Yellow Jacket staff, Coach Reiners has announced other staff changes. Coach Shawn Schnabel has been promoted to run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Meanwhile, Greg Parker has come aboard as an assistant coach in charge of linebackers. He comes to Spearfish after acting as an assistant at San Jacinto College. Two graduate assistants are also new to the program. Paul Herbes, who played at Augustana University, will coach the running backs; while Malik Forrester, who played at Fresno State, and most recently coached at West Hills College, will coach the defensive line.
Patrick K. Duffy Memorial Basketball Tournament set
The 4th Annual Patrick K. Duffy Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held April 27-28 at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
Jackets and $1,000 will be awarded to the first-place team and $500 goes to the runner-up. Jackets will also be awarded to an All-Tournament Team. Admission is free.
The Pierre Doors will defend their 2018 title against a talented bracket of state-wide amateur and independent teams, showcasing former high school and college players from around the region. The Doors are the three-time champion of the event.
Patrick Duffy was a Stanley County High School alumnus and noted South Dakota trial lawyer who died unexpectedly in 2015 at age 58. He was known state-wide as a champion of the underrepresented.
If you are interested in entering a team, contact Padraic Duffy at (605) 786-6176 or John Duffy at (605) 280-2559.
Rush complete trade with Mavericks
The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that they has completed a future considerations trade prior to their road trip in Wichita and Allen. Earlier this month, the team traded the rights of forward Zach Fischer in exchange for the rights to Andrew Radjenovic and future considerations. The Rush have now fulfilled that future considerations part, sending rookie defenseman Brayden Sherbinin to the Mavericks.
Sherbinin made his professional debut last season with the Rush following his USports career with the University of Calgary. The 6’-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played in 40 games this year with the Rush, scoring a goal along with six assists for seven points. In total with the Rush dating back to his pro debut in Allen on March 2, 2018, he played in 57 games, earning three goals, eight assists, and 11 points.
The Rush now embark on a two-game road trip next week, beginning with a Thursday night game against the Wichita Thunder.
Committee approves use agreements between city and sports groups
Use agreements between various local youth and adult sports organizations and the City's Parks and Recreation Department were approved Tuesday by the Public Works Committee.
The three-year use agreements allow for operation of specific areas by the sports organization for seasonal activities. The organization is responsible for use and maintenance of the area during the specific season of use. The Parks and Recreation Department will manage and maintain the area during the rest of the year for public use.
The use agreements approved by the Public Works Committee include the Black Hills Junior Baseball League, Rapid City BMX, Inc., Canyon Lake Little League, Harney Little League, Rushmore Little League and Timberline Little League for their respective youth programs; and the Church Softball League for operation of the adult softball program. Other local sports organizations entered into similar use agreements with the City last year.
The proposals move forward to next Monday's City Council meeting.