The Black Hills Lacrosse Association and the Black Hills Soccer Club have partnered for use of the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex.
Face-offs will begin tonight at 7 p.m. as the Black Hills Lacrosse Association hosts their annual youth lacrosse jamboree featuring teams from across the region. Youth lacrosse teams from Watertown, Aberdeen, Gillette and Fargo will be attending this year’s jamboree.
“This jamboree is a great opportunity to get an early season look at how our team is progressing at the varsity level and have our younger teams get field time after practicing indoors for much of the past few weeks due to weather,” said Zack Hockert, the Black Hills Lacrosse Association Varsity head coach. “There is no better place to travel to for a tournament than the beautiful Black Hills, and we are really excited to have the opportunity to play at the Dakota Fields Complex. Thanks to the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club for fulfilling their commitment to make this beautiful new complex a multi-sport venue. We are really excited to play here and showcase this great facility to our association and visiting teams.”
The jamboree begins with a Friday night game between the Black Hills Shock and Watertown, starting at 7 p.m.
Action continues throughout the weekend through Sunday afternoon, featuring youth teams at the boy’s 12U, 14U and varsity levels as well as girls’ varsity level.
Admission to the tournament is free. Concessions, merchandise and great lacrosse action will be on display this weekend at Dakota Fields, located at 3737 North Elk Vale Road.