With blustery winds and tough course conditions on the final day, freshman Jade Burr of Belle Fourche finished in second place as the Dakota Wesleyan University women's golf team took third out of 12 teams at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women's Golf Championships on last weekend at the York Country Club in York, Neb.
Following the first two rounds in the fall, Burr was tied for the lead. After the third round on Friday, she was still tied for the lead after shooting a 79. However, in the final round Burr carded an 87 due to the strong winds throughout the day. This put her in second place with a four-round total of 316.
For her efforts, she was named Tiger Athlete of the Week.
Shipp to join Mines women's golf program
The South Dakota School of Mines women’s golf program has announced the addition of Jessalyn Shipp for the 2019-20 season.
Shipp, from Kansas City, Missouri, who played her high school career for the Platte County High School Piracy. During her time there, Shipp earned a number of academic and athletic achievements, including: all-conference honors, was a member of three conference championship teams, was a four-time All-District selection, qualified for the state tournament two times, earned her high school academic letter four consecutive years, was a member of the Athletic Leadership team, was a member of the National Honor Society and was named the girls’ golf team MVP.
“We are very excited to announce the signing of Jessalyn Shipp out of Missouri,” said Hardrocker women’s coach Tye Roy. “She is a very talented and bright young lady who will make an immediate impact on our campus and golf program. She has a deep passion for golf and a lot of tournament experience on her resume. She will fit in well with our current roster and add some much needed depth for next year. We can’t wait to get her into some Hardrocker gear and on the golf course next fall.”
BHSU's Bethke, Odle earn RMAC honors
Kindall Bethke has been named to the All-RMAC Second Team, while Katelyn Odle is on the Gold Glove Team, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday morning.
Bethke, a third baseman from Belgrade, Montana, led the Yellow Jackets, and was ninth in the conference with a .397 batting average. She also led the squad with a .542 slugging percentage. The junior started all 41 games hitting seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. She also tallied 12 runs batted in and 22 runs scored.
Odle, a senior from Simi Valley, California, finished the season with a .947 fielding percentage. Starting all but two games at second base, she tallied 79 putouts and 63 assists. At the plate, she hit seven doubles and two homers.
The Yellow Jackets finished the 2019 season with the most RMAC wins (10) since they joined the conference. They also played their first true home games in 719 days, when BHSU hosted CCU April 19-20.
Colorado Mesa earned the RMAC regular season crown, with Mavericks AnnMarie Torres and Kimbri Herring being named Offensive Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively. Other major award winners were Rebecca Gonzales from MSU Denver, who earned Freshman of the Year, and Leah Glasglow from Colorado School of Mines, who was named Coach of the Year.
BHSU women win Cornhusker Stampede, men second
The Black Hills State University women's rodeo team took first place in the Cornhusker Stamped in Lincoln, Neb. over the weekend.
The Yellow Jacket women finished with 90 points, while the BHSU men's team was second. In the women's all-around, Alyssa Lockhart finished first, while Emilee Pauley was just behind in second.
In breakaway roping, Pauley was second with 7.0 on two, while Opal Harkins was third with 3.4 on one.
Pauley finished first in goat tying with 14.2 on two, while Lockhart was just behind with 14.5 on two. Carlee Johnston was third with 14.8 on two, while Cedar Jandreau took fourth with 15.0 on two.
In barrel racing, Lockhart took first with 30.16 on two and Jandreau was third with 30.66 on two.
In tie down roping, Collin Palmer was fourth with 23.7 on two and Jordan Staton was fifth with 23.8 on two.
Chandler Comfort was second in team roping with 18.8 on two, while Staton was third with 18.9 on two. Dalton Magilke and Hankins were third in the long go with 8.0.
Black Hills State will wrap up the regular season at the Blue Hawk Stampede Friday and Saturday in Dickinson, N.D.