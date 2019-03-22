Try 3 months for $3
032319-spt-gymnastics

Kylie Anderson, of Wings Gymnastics Academy, performs her floor routine Friday during the 2019 South Dakota State USA Gymnastics Championships at the King Center on the Campus of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. The meet will continue Saturday and Sunday.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.