The Rapid City Rush announced that forward Dexter Dancs has been re-signed for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Dancs came to the Rush last season in one of the trades made on the blockbuster trade deadline in March of last season, coming from the Manchester Monarchs along with future considerations in exchange for Pierre-Luc Mercier.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward began the season with the Idaho Steelheads for a pair of games before being traded to Manchester, where he registered the first four points of his career, all assists, in 26 games. After being acquired by the Rush, Dancs finished with eight points (1g-7ast), along with a +5 rating in 12 games.
“I really liked the month I had in Rapid City to end the year. I talked with the coaches and we’re excited to be back together for this season,” Dancs said. “We had great players, and a great month as a team. Last season, I felt like I struggled with confidence, especially getting traded early in the season. I was struggling to find my game, but then I came to Rapid City and I found it: my confidence came back, and I was making simple plays from back in my college years. My game relies on being strong on pucks, holding onto and possessing the puck, and then creating opportunities for myself and teammates, but early on I was getting pushed off pucks easily. By the time I got to Rapid, I felt better and stronger, and adapted to pro game more."
Wheat City holds on to edge Sasquatch
Spearfish left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and fell to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 3-2 Wednesday night at Black Hills Energy stadium in spearfish.
Wheart City scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings but the Sasquatch tied the game with a bases loaded walk to Gordy Wright to make to cut the lead to one run with two outs.
The Jacks got out of the jam when right fielder Dawson Forcella made a diving catch of Tucker Roe's fly ball to end the game.
The win was just the 10th of the season for the Whiskey Jacks (10-50), while Spearfish fell to 26-31. The two teams will meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Wright hit a solo home run, his first of the year, in the sixth inning for the Sasquatch.
Rec flag football registration upcoming
Registration continues for youth flag football leagues sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is Sept.4.
"The youth flag football leagues teach players basic football skills," said Matt Brandhagen of the City's Parks and Recreation Department. "It promotes teamwork and sportsmanship and players gain valuable football experience in a fun, non-contact setting."
Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223. Registration fee is $50 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.
The youth flag football season starts Sept. 16-17 with first and second grade teams playing on Mondays and third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesdays. All games are played at the Omaha Street Soccer Fields across from Founders Park.