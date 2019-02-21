BROOKINGS — Mike Daum had 38 points, which pushed him past Oscar Robertson for the No. 10 spot in NCAA's Division I career points, and South Dakota State rallied to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 92-83 on Thursday night.
Daum, who now has 2,981 points in his career at SDSU, also took over the Summit League record for career rebounds, pulling down 20 against the Mastodons to total 1,197. He finished out his record-setting night by posting a career-high five blocks.
David Jenkins, who was 6 of 12 from beyond the arc, finished with 22 points and Alex Arians added 13 with eight rebounds for SDSU (22-7, 12-2) which secured the No. 2 seed in the Summit League Conference tournament.
The Jackrabbits rallied from a 9-point deficit in the second half to take a 67-65 lead with 12:51 remaining after Jenkins drained a 3 and took the lead for good, 81-78, following another Jenkins' trey.
John Konchar led Purdue Fort Wayne (17-12, 9-5) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Matt Holba chipped in 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds.
The Jackrabbits evened the season series against the Mastodons with the win. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated South Dakota State 104-88 on Jan. 3. South Dakota State plays South Dakota at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays North Dakota at home next Thursday.
No. 23 USD women avenge only Summit League loss
VERMILLION — Ciara Duffy scored 16 points and Monica Arens 12, with both sinking four 3-pointers, and No. 23 South Dakota avenged its only Summit League loss this season with a 73-58 victory over Denver on Thursday night.
Hannah Sjerven added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Coyotes (23-3, 12-1), who have won 11 straight games since losing at Denver 104-99 on Jan. 3. The Coyotes shot 49 percent, made 10 of 23 from the arc for 43.5 percent and outscored the Pioneers 20-9 off turnovers.
Denver's final lead came at 18-17 early in the second quarter before being outscored 15-6 the rest of the period, including nine points by Arens. Duffy had nine points in the third quarter when the Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 31-21.
Samantha Romanowski scored 12 points, Madison Nelson 12 and Lauren Loven 10 for Denver (14-12, 7-6). Loven came in with the most 3-pointers and the top percentage from the arc (47.2) in the nation. She was just 1 of 6 from distance against the Coyotes.