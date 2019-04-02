South Dakota State's Mike Daum picked up honorable mention All-American honors from the Associated Press Tuesday, earning recognition from the organization for the third year in a row.
Daum, who was named as a Third Team All-American by the USBWA and NABC last month, became the first-ever Summit League player to be recognized as a consensus All-American (Third Team) in the NCAA.
Daum averaged 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the season, finishing as the only player with a 25-10 double-double average in the NCAA. The three-time Summit League Player of the Year concluded his career as the school's all-time leader in points, rebounds, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He is seventh all-time in NCAA history with 3,067 career points.
Daum was selected to the 3-Point Championship roster for the 31st annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Minneapolis' Target Center on Thursday.
BHSU triathlon team signs Alexis Sjurseth
The Black Hills State University women's triathlon team has signed Alexis Sjurseth for next season, head coach Connie Feist announced recently.
Sjurseth is a swimmer at Davies High School in Fargo, N.D., and swam at the North Dakota High School State Championships, as well as the Eastern Dakota Conference, all four years in her prep career. Her junior year, she won the 100 breaststroke at EDC, earning All-Conference honors.
"Alexis is a very competitive high school swimmer who will be transitioning to the multi-sport triathlon in college. We are looking forward to helping her develop in all three disciplines and expect she will adapt very well to our training program," said Feist. "She is a welcome addition to our team who will be looked upon to help push the level of swimming performances by all of our athletes."
Central tennis falls to Pierre, Mitchell
The Rapid City Central boys' tennis team dropped a pair of 9-0 matches Tuesday to Mitchell and Pierre in Pierre.
Central returns to action Thursday and Friday at the Rezatto Rumble.