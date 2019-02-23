Mike Daum surpassed 3,000 career points and the South Dakota State men's basketball team stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit to knock off in-state rival South Dakota, 94-89.
Daum reached the 3,000 mark with a bucket late in the second half, completing a Jackrabbit comeback.
Tevin King had a career-high 22 points, hitting 10-of-15 from the field with four assists and four steals. Skyler Flatten buried four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Daum finished with 25 points for the Jackrabbits. He was 9-of-10 at the charity stripe and added seven rebounds.
David Jenkins was 7-of-9 at the free throw line and had 11 points.
South Dakota's Cody Kelley scored 21 points as the Coyotes had five in double figures.
SDSU, now 23-7 overall with a 13-2 mark in Summit League action, shot 56.1 percent on the day with a 23-of-27 effort at the free throw line.
The Jackrabbits saw USD shoot a red-hot 64.5 percent in the opening period, but limited the Coyotes to a 3-of-13 performance from beyond the arc in the second half to fuel the comeback.
Back-and-forth early, the game saw 10 lead changes in the opening 10 minutes and sat even at 26 after a King dunk forced a USD timeout at 9:57. The Coyotes built a double-digit lead (41-28) over the next four minutes, though, as the Jackrabbits worked through a shooting slump.
USD pushed its lead to as high as 16 in the before half, but a quick 7-2 rally for the Jacks to end the opening frame sent the Jacks to the locker room down 11 (55-44) after a buzzer-beating 3 from Flatten.
The Jackrabbits carried the momentum from Flatten's trey into the second period and stormed out of the break, drawing even with the Coyotes (63-63) with 13:37 to play behind a 12-2 rally. King scored 10 points during the stretch.
South Dakota answered with a brief 7-0 run of its own, but the Jackrabbit attack preserved and soon had it tied once more at 72.
The teams returned to trading buckets the rest of the way, with Daum's historic bucket putting State in front for good, 86-85, with 1:02 to play. The Jackrabbits held off the Coyotes with a clinical effort from the charity stripe inside the final minute, sinking all 10 free throw attempts to seal the victory.
SDSU will host Western Illinois Saturday before the Summit League Tournament begins the following week. The Coyotes fall to 11-16 on the season and 5-9 in the Summit League.
They end their regular season by hosting North Dakota State Thursday and then North Dakota Saturday.