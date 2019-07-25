With gettable scores posted in the rough stock events in Wednesday’s first performance of the 2019 Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo, something was likely to give in Thursday second performance.
A host of the PRCA’s top bareback and bronc riders were in the house looking to grab a winner’s share of the $211,000 plus available at this year’s 97th edition of the historic rodeo, an 18-time PRCA selectee as Rodeo of the Year.
Not surprisingly, Cole Elshere, a saddle bronc rider from a storied South Dakota bronc riding family, saddled up South Point, a Sutton Rodeo horse on which the 29-year-old Faith cowboy has had considerable success in the past, and spurred his way to an 84-point ride to grab a share of the lead with North Dakota’s Dusty Hausauer.
“I’ve been on him a few times and am always really happy to have that horse next to my name,” Elshere said. “I won the Cinch Shootout in Vegas on that horse and knew it was a good horse. And my traveling partner, Jade Blackwell (Rapid City) has drawn the horse a couple of times this summer and did well so that horse has been good for us.”
A three-time NFR qualifier in saddle bronc, Elshere has dabbled a bit in bull riding the last couple of years, though Elshere pointed out that rides on rank bulls may be a thing of the past.
“I’m just focusing on bronc riding this year and have been able to go to more rodeos and travel that way and it’s been working good. And maybe healthier, too,” Elshere said.
Elshere faced stiff competition in Thursday’s performance as 2017 world champion and current No. 1 in PRCA world standings, Ryder Wright, was in town along with younger brother Stetson Wright.
Though the Wright brothers, sons of two-time world champion Cody Wright, have been lighting it up recently -- Ryder won Salinas, Calif., and tied for 2nd in Ogden, Utah, and Stetson won saddle bronc in Ogden and bull riding in Spanish Fork, Utah, and Salinas, Calif., Ryder’s 78-point effort was the best Wright ride of the night.
Jack Brown, a two-time high school national champion, upped the ante considerably in bareback posting an 88-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeos Sweet Emotion to easily best the 78.5-point ride recorded by Jamie Howlett on Wednesday night. Currently 14th in PRCA world standings, a strong showing in Deadwood will provide a nice boost to the Cleveland Texas cowboy’s hopes for a fifth trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
Only bull riding withstood the Thursday night run on the rough stock leaderboard. Despite six qualified rides and a solid 83-point ride by Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho, the Wednesday night 83.5-point ride by Linden Iowa bull rider Trevor Reiste remained atop the leaderboard
Coming into Thursdays 2nd performance of the 97th annual Days of 76 Rodeo in Deadwood, solid efforts in the timed events had been posted in the Wednesday and Thursday morning slacks as well as the Wednesday night 1st PRCA performance.
J.D Struxness, a two-time NFR qualifier from Appleton, Minnesota, posted a 3.9-second catch and tip effort to win the first round in steer wrestling. Idaho bulldogger Stetson Jorgensen turned in a similar 3.9 second trip in the Thursday morning slack to grab the lead in early second round action while Stan Branco, of Chowchilla, Calif., led the average with an 8.6 aggregate on two head.
The steer wrestling leaderboard remained unchanged in the big man’s event on Thursday with the best time recorded, a 4.5-second run by Kansas cowboy Tanner Brunner, unable to earn a spot on the leaderboard.
The tie-down roping event reflected a similar outcome as the times turned in by 21-year-old, Miles City Mont., roper, Haven Meged — an 8.1-second run and 18.6 aggregate on two remain the best of the rodeo. Five-time NFR qualifier Clint Cooper had the best loop and truss effort on Thursday night, a 9.2 second run.
And in barrel racing, Texas cowgirl Jill Wilson had the best trip through the cloverleaf on Thursday — a 17.82-second run — though far removed from the 17.19-second run posted by another Texas barrel racer Sidney Forrest in an earlier performance.
The 2019 Days of ’76 Rodeo continues on Friday at 7 p.m. with the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.