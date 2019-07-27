Precedent has it that bull riding is the last event of a PRCA rodeo. And with good reason since rodeo fans are in no hurry to vacate the premises until watching the daredevil excitement of a 150-pound bull rider trying to hang for dear life aboard a 2,000-pound rank bull.
Spectators at the final performance of the 2019 Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo on Saturday night weren’t disappointed, because they were treated to a couple of quality bull rides, including the gold buckle-winning effort as Caldwell, Idaho, cowboy Brady Portenier claimed top money with an 87.5-point ride.
Corey Maier, one of three Maier bull riding brothers from Timber Lake, posted an impressive cover as well with an 84-point effort to finish third in the event.
Portenier’s bull riding winning effort was the only event leaderboard change posted in either the matinee or evening perf on Saturday.
In saddle bronc, two-time world champion Taos Muncy recorded the best saddle bronc ride of the day with an 81-point effort in the evening performance to earn a sixth-place paycheck though the 87-point ride on Friday night by Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., withstood all challenges.
A trio of South Dakota bronc riders, Faith’s Cole Elshere 84), Rapid City’s Ty Manke (83) and Newell’s Lane Schuelke (81.5) upheld the state’s reputation in the bronc riding event finishing second through fourth respectively.
Another area cowboy with a big reputation in saddle bronc riding was on hand as well despite a lot of road time to do so. J.J. Elshere of Hereford spent much of the day on the road traveling to Cheyenne for a Frontier Days semifinal ride in the afternoon – a successful 85-point effort which earned Elshere a spot in Sunday’s championship round – before hightailing it back to Deadwood for an evening matchup with a Burch Rodeo bucking horse perhaps aptly named Twisted Cinches.
In rough stock events, drawing a showy horse is essential to posting high numbers; and on Saturday night Elshere came out on the low side drawing a horse perhaps aptly named Twisted Cinches, a Burch Rodeo horse with a 75 percent buck-off rate.
And on Saturday night, the coordination between the two was lacking as Elshere posted a 78.5-ride.
You have free articles remaining.
After finishing 16th, one spot out of his fifth qualification for the National Finals Rodeo in 2018, though choosing to stay close to home ranching and raising five children with wife Lindsay, Elshere is currently 12th in PRCA world standings and has once again put himself in a position to qualify for his first NFR since 2010.
With one catch: pack up the travel bag and saddle and hit the road for days at a time.
“Yeah, maybe it’s a little more tempting now,” Elshere said early on Saturday morning while on the road to Cheyenne. “I guess I’m still kind of playing it by ear. I’m pretty happy with how it’s been going, but I will probably keep entering and then hopefully do well at the big ones and not have to go to as many.”
In other rough stock action, Cleveland, Texas, cowboy Jake Brown’s 88-point bareback ride earlier in the week remained at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday though another Texan, Will Lowe, posted an 84-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic Clown in the Saturday night perf to move into 4th spot overall.
Nor did Saturday’s two performances produce a change in the timed-event leaderboards.
In steer wrestling, Levi Lloyd of Rimbey, Alberta, did grab a share of second place in the second round with a 4.0 head catch and tilt on Saturday night though Stan Branco of Chowchilla, Calif., aggregate time of 8.6 seconds on two head claimed the gold buckle.
A similar script played out in tie-down roping as Haven Meged of Miles City, Mont., early week 18.6-second on two head effort earned the top-money payout while in team roping, the duo of Oklahoma ropers, Nick Sartain on the front end and Austin Rogers heeling, earned the 2019 team roping gold buckle with an aggregate total of 10.4-seconds on two head.
And in barrel racing, Sidney Forest of Lipan, Texas, earned the gold buckle with a 17.19-second spin through the barrels earlier in the rodeo. The top South Dakota barrel racing finish came via Jessica Routier of Buffalo, a 2018 NFR qualifier.