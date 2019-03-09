The De Smet Lady Bulldogs, the No. 2 seed, earned their first-ever state girls' basketball title with a 49-39 win over No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Ethan Saturday night in the Class B State Tournament in Huron.
The Lady Bulldogs led for much of the way, taking a 15-9 lead into the second quarter and 24-21 halftime edge. De Smet was up 35-28 heading into the fourth.
Rynn Asthus paced the Lady Bulldogs, 23-1, with 15 points and four assists, while Autumn Wilkinson added 12 points. De Smet hit 8-of-21 3-pointers to just 1-of-11 for Ethan, 24-1.
The Rustlers were led by Karla Gustafson with 12 points.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 55, FREEMAN 45: Corsica-Stickney used a 17-8 third quarter to pick up a win over Freeman in the Class B third-place game.
Avery Broughton led the way for the Jaguars with 21 points and eight rebounds, Rachel Gerlach chipped in with 11 points and Courtney Menning finished with 12.
Hannah Eberts paced the Flyers with 17 points and six boards, while Emily Miller added nine points.
Corsica-Stickney closes out the season at 23-3, while Freeman finished at 20-6.
WARNER 54, WHITE RIVER 48: The Monarchs outscored White River 24-14 in the fourth quarter as they pulled away to win the Class B consolation title.
Ashley Fischbach led Warner in scoring with 19 points, while Laurie Rogers finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue paced the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Remedy Morrison, who added 14.
The Monarchs end the season at 23-3, while White River finished at 19-6.
IPSWICH 52, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 49: Led by a trio of double figure scorers, Ipswich defeated Waverly-South Shore in the eighth place game.
Halle Heinz paced the Tigers with 21 points, Kamryn Heinz added 17 points and grabbed 11 boards, while Abigail Grabowska finished with 12 points.
Ali Kranz led the Coyotes with 17 points, while Emily Kranz added 16 points and pulled in 15 rebounds.
Ipswich closed the season at 19-5, while Waverly-South Shore finished at 14-10.