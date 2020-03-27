Decision on spring sports, state basketball still on hold

Maher noted that it was just too early to tell if school would resume or if CDC guidelines would be eased. “We need to be careful not to provide false hope that these are going to go on no matter what," he added.

The staff also presented tentative plans for the resumption of events that were postponed when schools were shut down. Tentative plans calls for All-State Band to be held in Mitchell on June 11-13.

State basketball tournaments that were suspended or postponed would tentatively take place the week of June 15-20.

“We have options on the table as far as being able to play those tournaments,” Krogstrand said, noting that a variety of venues are available that week.

Guidance would need to be given to member schools about the eligibility of graduating seniors. Those students would be eligible to play, Krogstrand said, if they didn’t take part in college workouts or attend college classes.

“Once they do that, they basically become a college athlete and they’re locked into playing for their college team,” Krogstrand said.

The visual arts exhibit of student works would be held during the state basketball tournaments.