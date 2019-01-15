Al Decker of KDSJ radio in Deadwood was voted the 2018 South Dakota Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. It’s his third win. Ryan Deal of the Daily Republic in Mitchell won his second straight South Dakota Sportswriter of the Year award.
Decker has been covering games since 1971. He spent 11 years in Huron at KIJV and has been at KDSJ since he purchased the station in 1982. Each year he does special reports from the state wrestling and state track meets, plus a full slate of area high school football and girls and boys basketball games. Decker said a highlight from 2018 for was being able to broadcast his grandson Alex Weaver's games (from Rapid City Stevens) at the South Dakota State AA Basketball Tournament, where the Raiders finished third.
Decker was also chosen as South Dakota Sportscaster of the Year in 2003 and 2009.
"South Dakota has the fifth highest membership of all 50 states, so it's quite an honor to be recognized by the state's sportswriters and sportscasters." he said.
Decker and Deal, a Timber Lake native, will be honored during the 60th annual NSMA Awards Banquet June 22-24 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Mines volleyball recruit earns Gatorade honors
Sioux Falls Washington senior and South Dakota School of Mines recruit Lily Bartling has been named the 2018-2019 Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot outside hitter finished this past season with 423 kills (.376 hitting percentage), 403 digs, 44 blocks and 42 service aces. For her career, she finished with 959 kills and 855 digs.
Black Hills Ski Team to hold downhill destruction races
Top young talent will be hitting the Terry Peak slopes this weekend with 150 participants from as far away as Whitefish, Montana competing in Downhill Destruction 3. The three-day event begins Friday and runs through Sunday and is sponsored by the Black Hills Ski Team.
The event is sanctioned by the US Ski and Snowboard Association’s Northern Division and will include U8-U16 participants competing in slalom and giant slalom races. Registration at Stewart Lodge is from 7:45-8:45 a.m. each day with races beginning at 10 a.m.
Giant slalom races are scheduled for Friday with slalom races Saturday and Sunday.
New player registration set for Post 22
Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball program will have its new player meeting Feb. 9 at the American Legion Hall, at 818 East St. Patrick St.
Prospective new players can sign up at the meeting or go online at Post22baseball.com and click the new player registration link. There is no financial cost to play at Post 22.
Wyoming wrestling team jumps to No. 8 in national poll
The University of Wyoming wrestling team has moved up to No. 8 in the InterMat Dual Rankings and stayed at No. 12 in the national Wrestling Coaches Association Poll that was released this week.
The Cowboys are 10-3 in duals this season and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.