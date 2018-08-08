Deer hunt available for first time youth deer hunters
Ten first-time deer hunters will have the opportunity to participate in a mentored youth deer hunt on Sept. 22-23 at the Snake Den Lodge in Presho.
The Lyman and Jones County Pheasants Forever chapters in partnership with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) are hosting a free event that is open to first-time youth deer hunters between the ages of 10 and 15. The youth hunters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to participate.
Youth hunters will learn how to select the best ammunition and firearm for deer hunting, improve shooting and firearm safety, sight in a firearm and field dress and properly care for meat. Participants will be provided meals, snacks, lodging, deer licenses, guns, ammunition, safety equipment, transportation to and from the field, binoculars and assistance with field processing.
“This youth hunt is built for kids who don't have the opportunity to hunt or who have never hunted,” said Lyman/Jones County Conservation Officer Spencer Downey. “We want to teach the kids about safety, ethics and being in the outdoors; all while taking part in one of our state’s most popular pastimes. It’s an experience they'll remember forever.”
Each hunter will be paired with a knowledgeable and experienced hunting guide. Participation is limited to ten youth hunters. Applicants will be selected based on application responses. Successful applicants are required to attend a pre-hunt orientation meeting on the morning of Sept. 22. Hunting will take place on Presho-area farms on Sept. 22-23.
For more information and to apply for this opportunity, contact Spencer Downey at 605.730.0774 or youthdeerhunt@gmail.com. Application deadline is Aug. 31.
Fish Stories Live tonight at Main Street Square
Who is the best fish story teller you know? What makes their stories so fun to listen to? Many things come together to make a great fishing story, but it will be the voices of anglers that are celebrated tonight in Main Street Square.
“We want to give the angling community a fun evening on the square by celebrating fishing stories and the voices of anglers who tell them,” said Buddy Seiner, founder of the Fish Stories Archive at fishstories.org. “We believe that all fishing stories deserve to be told. That comes with a responsibility to the angling community to preserve these stories and fishing legacies for future generations.”
Fish Stories Live will be a new feature added to the expanding entertainment options offered by Main Street Square’s “Thursdays on the Square” series. Angler stories from the main stage will be coupled with audio from around the world and a live interview with local professional angler Craig Oyler.
“We are excited to offer more unique, family-friendly events in 2018,” said Elizabeth Smith, Events Director for Main Street Square. “Both residents and visitors requested more variety in the Thursday Night series, and we listened.”
The show begins at 6 p.m. and is free for the public. The first 400 attendees will receive a fish stories backpack with swag and sponsor information. There will be a sign up for door prizes, beverage garden, and plenty of opportunities to tell your favorite fishing story live on stage. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket and a great fishing story to share.