After the disappointment of a near miss in 2018, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders summoned up a healthy dose of redemption in 2019, capturing the school’s ninth Class A State Wrestling Title before a home crowd at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The state title snapped a four-year run by the Pierre Governors, ending a West River jinx stretching back to the Stevens’ last victory in 2011. Prior to that time West River dominated with Sturgis (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009-10) and Stevens (2008) claiming seven consecutive state team crowns.
Stevens coach Travis King enters his fifth season at the helm of the Raiders program with an optimistic though somewhat wait-and-see perspective as to his team’s chances or regaining the top spot on the podium come Feb. 29 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
“I never know at the beginning of the year where the gauge is at,” King said at the conclusion of practice on Tuesday. “We return seven starters from last year and there will be seven new varsity members this year. I’m excited about those seven returners and about the seven new guys that will be stepping into the lineup. Some of them have been in the room for two or three years, and now they have their chance to come out and show what they can do.”
The Raiders return six state qualifiers and five place finishers including defending state 152-pound champion senior Cooper Voorhees. Other place finishers include sophomore Jack Schoenhard (fourth, 106), and seniors Declan Malone (third, 132), Darien Malone (eighth, 138) and Caleb Brink (fifth, 170). Junior Ryan Brink earned a trip to state last season as well.
Notable newcomers include sophomores Karsen Fischer (113), Riley Benson (138), juniors Tyler Voorhees (145) and seniors Zach Hale (152) and True Synhorst (182).
King is counting on the seniors to provide the leadership necessary for a repeat thereby joining the 1975-76 and 1980-81 Stevens squads as back-to-back title winners.
“I think with our program and the experience we are able to develop with the kids, that you do see a lot of seniors going through our program,” King said. “With our depth they only get one or two years of varsity wrestling even though have been part of the program for four or five years.”
As to accomplishing at repeat state title, King responded with the same determined, never-say-tie attitude that undoubtedly contributed to having his name on the Raiders Wall of State Champions (1993), as well as a DII National champion (1998, SDSU).
“The challenge is out there for this team. If we do right come February, we may be able to step in there and challenge for that trophy again,” King said with a smile. “We are definitely not the favorite, but I think with a good body of work and another good season of improvement like we have done in the past, that come state tournament time we will have 14 guys ready to fight for a trophy.”
OTHER AREA CLASS A SCHOOLS
RAPID CITY CENTRAL COBBLERS
Head coach – Lance Pearson (18th year).
Last season – third in state.
Returning state qualifiers – Seniors Kadyn Kraye (138), Brayden Burrus (152), Wyatt Jungclaus (170); juniors Cael Larson (113), Ethan Thibeault (132), TJ Morrison (145); sophomores Noah Popken (106), Landin Winter (160); eighth grader Zach Soderlin (126).
Returning state placers – Cael Larson (second, 113), Ethan Thibault (seventh, 132), Kadyn Kraye (third, 138), TJ Morrison (fifth, 145), Wyatt Jungclaus (state champion, 170).
Coach’s comment – “Everybody that wrestled in the state tournament for us last year is back and then we have a couple of football guys out and that will help us up top where we lost some guys. It’s always nice to have the returning qualifiers back and we are excited about everybody that’s coming back right on through out lineup. As for new guys, Daman Aguilar will be at 182 for us. He’s only a sophomore but he’s wrestled a lot of junior varsity matches. John DeRuyter came back out and he will be wrestling 195 for us.
"Cael (Larson) will be up a class at 120, but from 126 through 170, the guys will be exactly where they wrestled last year. And we’d like to think that Cael and TJ (Morrison) and Kadyn (Kraye) and Wyatt (Jungclaus) will be vying for a state title this year. And then Ethan Thibault ended up in the top five, and we think we have a couple of other guys who can be there as well.
"I like the mentality of the guys who have been there. They realize that it’s a brand-new slate this year. So, we hope the young guys who are moving into varsity spots realize that, too, and know that Cael, and TJ and Wyatt, those guys who have been placing forever, did so because they worked hard every year they’ve been there.”
BELLE FOURCHE BRONCS
Head coach – Bill Abell (seventh year).
Last season – Did not score.
Returning state qualifiers – Sophomore Cayden Wolfe (145), sophomore Cade Bickerdyke (170), senior Walker Horn (195), senior Michael Streeter (285). State Placers – None.
Top prospects – Seniors Chase Bickerdyke; juniors Aiken Crowley, Isaac McKenney, Hunter Quenzer, Colton Shelley; sophomores Jason Carr, Brooks Clooten, D’Angelo Garduna, Sean Wahlfeldt.
Coach’s Comment – “We are a split team half with experience, half with little to no experience. We need to stay healthy and have some fun.”
DOUGLAS-NEW UNDERWOOD
Head coach – Sean Gholson (22nd year).
Last season – 21st.
Lettermen returning – Makenzie LeBlanc, Morgan Sandal, Payton DeWitt, John Updike, Malik Ahmed-Hosie. Returning state qualifiers – Payton DeWitt (132). State Placers – None.
Top Prospects – Kale Crowser, Noah Weishaar, Logan Bowden, Billy Cook, Thomas Holy Rock, Davion Freeman.
Coach’s comment – “The Patriots will be rebuilding this year. The numbers are low, but the expectations are high for the returning lettermen. We have brought back the co-op with New Underwood and picked up four wrestlers who will be counted on to jump right into the varsity lineup. Right now we are focusing on the basics for the new wrestlers and pushing the experienced ones to get in shape and improve their technique. The goal is to qualify at least four for the state tournament and get on the podium.”
SPEARFISH SPARTANS
Head coach – John Bokker (fourth year).
Last season – 16th
Lettermen returning – Seniors Cole Hansen, Eli Zuniga, Evan Hehr; juniors Austin Crotteau, Max Sailor, Josh Hoffman, Cael Citrowske; sophomores Clay Donovan, Oakley Blakeman.
Returning state qualifiers - Seniors Eli Zuniga, Evan Hehr; juniors Austin Crotteau, Max Sailor, Josh Hoffman, Cael Citrowske; sophomores Clay Donovan, Oakley Blakeman.
State placers – Clay Donovan (eighth, 113), Max Sailor (state champion at 132), Evan Hehr (fourth at 220).
Top prospects – Derek Webster, Maraia Kruske, John Jeffrey.
Coach’s comment – “We have a veteran team this year including three state placers and five other returning state qualifiers. If we stay healthy, we will be able to contend with anyone. We have almost all of our weights filled, but not a whole lot of depth. We are looking for our seasoned wrestlers to make an impact and for our younger wrestlers to make huge gains throughout the year.”
STURGIS BROWN SCOOPERS
Head coach – Mike Abell (fourth year).
Last season – 13th.
Returning state qualifiers – Seniors Taylor Coffield (182) and Clayton Smith (220), juniors Logan DeSersa (126), Wren Jacobs (160), Evan Osborn (113); sophomores Perry Ketelsen (126) and Kaden Olson (106), freshman Reese Jacobs (145).
State placers – Kaden Olson (third, 106), Logan DeSersa (eighth, 126), Reese Jacobs (seventh, 145), Wren Jacobs (sixth, 160), Clayton Smith (eighth, 220).
Top prospects – Junior Evan Olson, sophomore Kelton Olson, senior Brett Konst.
Coach’s comment – “Our season outlook is a bit different this year. Since the state brought back the duals, we are really looking hard at being a part of those, so putting together the best team dual team is one of our priorities. We are low in numbers up top so winning big duals could be a bit of a chess match for us. We obviously want to make a push to get back on the podium as a team and with some teams losing some kids, we know it’s a possibility.”