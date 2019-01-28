The Wall girls' basketball team used a staunch defense to stop Hot Springs Monday night 41-20.
Mercede Hess led the way for Wall with 12 points. No information was made available for Hot Springs.
The Lady Eagles led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 at halftime. The lead was extended to 39-12 and the Lady Bison outscored Wall 8-2 in the fourth quarter.
Wall, 11-2, hosts White River Thursday while Hot Springs, 3-9, hosts Custer Friday.
RED CLOUD 70, LITTLE WOUND 50: The Lady Crusaders used a full-court pressure defense to force 26 Little Wound turnovers and pull away in the second half.
Red Cloud led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime. The lead was bumped to 54-38 at the end of the third quarter and it outscored the Lady Mustangs 16-12 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Lady Crusaders Sharissa Haas led the way in scoring with 22 points while Moriah Morrisette had 15. Stevi Fallis added 12 and Jacobie Knight had 10.
For Little Wound, Mia Vasquez had 14 and Paula Yellow Boy had 10.
Red Cloud, 9-5, travels to face St. Francis Indian Friday and Little Wound, 7-6, hosts McLaughlin Thursday.
Former Spearfish football, basketball player to be inducted in Spartan Hall of Fame
Spearfish announced that former football and basketball player Slade Larscheid will be induced into the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Larscheid graduated from Spearfish in 2002 and continued his football career at Northwestern.
He ranks in the top-10 in field goals, extra points made, touchdowns, passing yards and completions in Spartan history. He was also named all-Greater Dakota Conference selection in 2000 and was a USA Today pre-season all-american in 2001.
Larscheid was also a member of the 2002 Class AA state title basketball team and a team captain that same season.
With the Wildcats he started 22 games at kicker.
Larscheid will be inducted during halftime of the boys' varsity game against Rapid City Central Feb. 21.